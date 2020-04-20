Bootlegger Held, 48 Bottles of Liquor Seized in Delhi

New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): Delhi Police have arrested a person with 48 quarters of illicit liquor during patrolling in the Kalkaji area. The accused identified as Ranjeet Singh was arrested on April 19."Due to the ongoing lockdown, all the wine shops in Delhi are closed and source information was received that illicit liquor is being smuggled through borders of Haryana and is being sold in Delhi," IPS officer RP Meena said in a statement.Meena said the suppliers were able to avert the attention of police by supplying the liquor in small quantities in small bags.However, the accused was apprehended on April 19, while in the area of DDA Flats Kalka Ji near 429 Bus Stand during a random checking. Police recovered 48 quarters of illicit liquor brand for sale in Haryana from his possession.A case has been registered under the Delhi Excise Act. (ANI)

