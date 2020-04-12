Boris Johnson Says UK 'will Defeat' Coronavirus After Leaving Hospital

World. (File Image)

London, Apr 12 (AFP) Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday Britain "will defeat" coronavirus, in a video message released by Downing Street as he left hospital following intensive care treatment for the disease.

"We will defeat this coronavirus and defeat it together," the 55-year-old leader said, seated and dressed in a suit and tie.

"Though the struggle is by no means over, we are now making progress in this incredible national battle." (AFP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)