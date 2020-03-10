Boucher Backs Faf Du Plessis' Inclusion into ODI Squad for India Tour

Potchefstroom [South Africa], Mar 10 (ANI): South Africa coach Mark Boucher backed the inclusion of Faf du Plessis into the ODI squad which will compete against India saying that he has done really well in the format."If you go to a place like India, you need to have a balance of youth and experience and I think Faf has done really well in one-day cricket for South Africa," Sport24.co.za quoted Boucher as saying. "I think his last knock that he played, he got a hundred... It's a bit of a good headache (selection) for me at the moment...," he added.Du Plessis will play his first ODI match since the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England. Leading the team in the premier tournament, Du Plessis had scored 100 in Proteas' last match in the World Cup against Australia.Boucher insisted that Du Plessis' presence during the India tour will add 'a lot of value and experience' in the squad."Him (Faf) being around the squad will add a lot of value and experience as well. We'll have a look, see the conditions and how we can put combinations together with regards to a batting line-up," he said."Why would you not want to have Faf in your set-up? He has done really well in Indian conditions," Boucher added.South Africa will play three ODIs against India and the first match will be played in Dharamshala on March 12. (ANI)

