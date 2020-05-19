Boy Hangs Self Accidently in Gr Noida, Woman's Body Found at Noida Home

Noida (UP), May 19 (PTI) A 12-year-old boy died in Greater Noida allegedly after he accidentally hung himself with a 'gamchha', while a 29-year-old married woman ended her life at her home in Noida on Tuesday, police said.

The boy lived with his parents in a JJ cluster in Greater Noida's Kasna area and the family belonged to Chhatarpur district in Madhya Pradesh, they police said.

"Around 1.45 pm, the child was on the terrace of their house and hung himself to a metal structure with a 'gamchha'. Prima facie it appears that he was playing on the terrace and accidentally hung himself. His mother was in the bathroom and father outside when the incident took place," a police spokesperson said.

In the other incident, a married woman's body was found hanging from a ceiling fan inside her house in Phase III area of Noida during the day, the police said.

"She lived with her husband, a vegetable vendor, in the Tikona Park area. The family belongs to the nearby Hathras district in Uttar Pradesh. Her husband was not at home when the incident took place and when he returned her body was found hanging from the ceiling fan," the spokesperson said.

The reason behind her taking the extreme step could not be ascertained, the police said.

Her husband told the police that the family was not under any financial pressure and the woman was emotionally stable, according to officials.

Further probe in both the cases was underway, the police added.

