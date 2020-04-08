BR Ambedkar's Birthday Declared Closed Holiday for Central Govt Offices

New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): The Central government on Wednesday announced the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar, which falls on April 14, will be a closed holiday."It has been decided to declare 14th April, 2020, as a closed holiday on account of the birthday of BR Ambedkar, for all central government offices, including industrial establishment throughout India," the Centre said in an order issued."All ministries/departments of Government of India may bring the above decision to the notice of all concerned," the order said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)