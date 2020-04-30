Brace Up for Post-coronavirus World: Telangana Minister KTR Tells Officials

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 30 (ANI): Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday conducted a review meeting with senior officials of IT and Industries Departments in Hyderabad to discuss the emerging situation in the post-coronavirus world."Every one of us should brace up for a post-COVID-19 world," said Minister KTR in his opening remark.He said that both IT and Industries Department officials should review the impact of COVID-19 on each sector and come up with strategies to mitigate the negative impact.Minister instructed the IT Department to focus more on the mobile governance initiatives which facilitate effective service delivery in these testing times.Minister asked his officials to leverage technology and conduct more video conferences and webinars going forward.He further said that Telangana should also look out for opportunities that will emerge in a post coronavirus world.IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Director Electronic Service Delivery GT Venkateshwar Rao, TSIIC MD Venkat Narsimha Reddy, and other senior officials attended the review meeting. (ANI)

