'Breeders' Renewed for Season Two

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Los Angeles, May 18 (PTI) Parental comedy series "Breeders" is getting a second season at FX, the network has announced.

Starring Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard as a couple struggling with parenthood, the first season of the show, produced by Avalon and FX Productions for FX and Sky Originals, debuted in March to critical acclaim.

The renewal announcement was made by the cabler's president of original programming Nick Grad, reported Variety.

"We are proud of everything the creative team and talent on 'Breeders' achieved in the first season and look forward to seeing where they take it in season two. 'Breeders' has really resonated with viewers, who've come to appreciate its honest and humorous take on the challenges of modern parenting," Grad said.

Freeman said he is "pleased" to get another go at the show.

"I reckon the next one will be even better. It's such a pleasure working with this team... We'll see you all soon. Well, not soon. But at some point, honest," the "Sherlock" star said.

Producer Simon Blackwell, who has backed shows like "Veep" and "The Thick of It", served as showrunner and executive producer on season one, alongside co-creators Freeman and Chris Addison.

Richard Allen-Turner, Rob Aslett, David Martin, Jon Thoday, Toby Welch and Michael Wiggs also executive produce, with Ben Palmer on board as a co-executive producer. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)