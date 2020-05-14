BS-VI Compliant Datsun GO, GO+ Debut in India

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) Nissan Motor India on Thursday said it has launched the BS-VI compliant versions of Datsun GO and GO+ models in the country.

The five-seater Datsun GO is available at a starting price of Rs 3.99 lakh for manual variant and Rs 6.25 lakh for CVT trim.

On the other hand, the seven-seater Datsun GO+ is priced at Rs 4.2 lakh for manual variant and Rs 6.7 lakh for the CVT trim.

"With the new Datsun GO and GO+, we have introduced high-quality products that not only have a strong value proposition but are also future-ready," Nissan Motor India MD Rakesh Srivastava said in a statement.

Built with Japanese technology, both cars are BS-VI compliant and offer the most affordable CVT (continuously variable transmission) options in India, he added.

"With innovative financial schemes, we want to extend support to our customers in these testing times. We aim to enhance the value propositions of our products in line with Datsun's mission of enabling progressive mobility," Srivastava said.

The models come with 180 mm ground clearance and various safety features such as vehicle dynamic control, dual front airbags, ABS (anti-lock braking system), EBD (electronic brakeforce distribution), brake assist, and reverse parking assist.

