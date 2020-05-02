BSF, BGB Hold Meeting After Man Found in Tripura Sent to Bangladesh

Agartala (Tripura) [India], May 2 (ANI): A mentally disturbed person, apparently a Bangladeshi national, reportedly crossed over from Bangladesh and entered Tripura, Border Security Force (BSF) sources said.The man was found sitting outside a civilian's house yesterday afternoon.The sources said that the man was sent back to Bangladesh through river Feni by BSF as he appeared to be a Bagladeshi and added that the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) objected to that.Later, a meeting was held between the two forces. BGB refused to accept that the man is their national. BSF sources said the meeting concluded amicably. (ANI)

