BSF Extends Helping Hand to Villagers of Border Areas

Guwahati, Apr 11 (PTI) The Border Security Force (BSF) has been extending help to the needy villagers in border areas during the 21-day lockdown imposed in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, officials said on Saturday.

The BSF's Guwahati Frontier distributed grocery items among the needy people of villages in Joradharla and Daribas, located under Daribas border outpost, within limits of Dinahata police station in West Bengal's Coochbehar district, a BSF statement said here.

Face masks were also distributed among the villagers of Kalaighati, Sachidanadan and Purba Sahebganj which are under the jurisdiction of Purbasahebganj and Sachidanadan border outposts in the same district in West Bengal, the BSF release said.

The BSF's Guwahati Frontier team followed the norms laid down by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and central government during the relief distribution programme, the release said.

The villagers were also briefed about the preventive measures that should be taken to contain the spread of the coronavirus, it said.

The BSF has contributed one days salary of its staffers to the PM-CARES fund to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, it added.

