Bulandshahr in UP Reports 10 New COVID-19 Cases

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 25 (ANI): A total of 10 new COVID-19 positive cases were confirmed in Bulandshahr on Saturday, according to Chief Medical Officer (CMO), KN Tiwari.According to a press note by the Bulandshahr CMO, out of the total 93 samples sent for testing, "80 tested negative, three were repeat samples, while 10 tested positive."Among those who have tested positive for the infection, include members of the family of an earlier confirmed COVID-19 patient from the region.Four members of the Tablighi Jamaat from Odisha, who had attended the religious gathering at Nizamuddin, Delhi, are also included in the new positive cases confirmed today.The samples of all the patients were received from NIV, Nodia, following which those that tested positive are being sent to COVID Jaypee Hospital, Chitta, while their family members are being shifted to institutional quarantine.As of Saturday afternoon, Uttar Pradesh had 1,621 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 247 patients who have been cured and discharged, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

