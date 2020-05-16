Bundesliga Becomes First European Football League to Resume Action

Dortmund [Germany], May 16 (ANI): Germany's Bundesliga on Saturday became the first European football league to resume the action since the coronavirus-induced lockdown.Bundesliga was suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. The season kicked off on Saturday with Borussia Dortmund locking horns with Schalke behind closed doors.To maintain the social distancing norms the substitutes were sitting at 1.5 meters distance from each other with a mask on.Dortmund's Erling Haaland netted the goal in the 32nd minutes to put the side ahead in the game. It was also Bundesliga's first goal in 66 days. After scoring the goal the players were seen maintaining the physical distance.Earlier this week, Dortmund fans were asked not to gather around the stadium when the team resumes its Bundesliga season against rivals Schalke.The city's Mayor Ullrich Sierau has asked the supporters not to travel to the stadium and avoid actions that can risk the further spread of the virus."Football fans have to protect themselves and everyone else and not meet in groups to watch the derby. They are not allowed to go to the stadium and should not," Goal.com had quoted Sierau as saying.Bayern Munich currently sits atop with 17 wins in 25 matches whilst Dortmund is at the second position. Schalke who had only nine wins this season is in the sixth position. (ANI)

