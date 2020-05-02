Bus Carrying Migrants Overturns in Odisha, 1 Killed

Berhampur (Odisha) [India], May 2 (ANI): At least one person was killed after a bus carrying more than 40 migrants overturned in Odisha on Saturday.The bus was carrying stranded migrants from Surat in Gujarat to Berhampur in Odisha.The incident took place near Kalinga Ghat in between Phulbani and Berhampur. "One died and another injured in the incident. Over 40 persons have been rescued," said Southern Range DIG Satyabrata Bhoi. (ANI)

