Business Brief Coronavirus: ICICI Bank Says Its New Digital Tool to Allow 100% Banking Transactions Online

Mumbai, Mar 17 (PTI) Prodded by the regulator in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, leading private sector lender ICICI Bank has launched a new digital banking solution ICICIStack to help customers do 100 per cent banking transactions online.

ICICI Bank is the only bank in the world to provide an umbrella of over 500 services in the digital space and also the only lender that has digital home loan servicing and digital auto loan top-up, Anup Bagchi, an executive director of the bank claimed in a concall on Tuesday.

Customers just have to open an account with bank digitally and avail these services free of cost, he said, adding the new online services are available for both domestic as well as its overseas customers.

To drive digital banking, the bank has also created kiosks of iMobile in top seven cities at the branches for digital and seamless transactions.

