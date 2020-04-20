Business Briefs Credit Suisse Announces Rs 4.5-cr Aid to Fight Covid-19

Mumbai, Apr 20 (PTI) Foreign brokerage and i-bank Credit Suisse on Monday announced a Rs 4.5 crore help to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in India.

The aid is being deployed through United Way Mumbai and Concern India Foundation, and will be used to fund the procurement of critical medical equipment and protective gear for over 4,000 healthcare workers across nine government hospitals in Mumbai and Pune, an official statement said.

Anil Vinayak appointed Group COO at Fortis Healthcare

Fortis Healthcare has appointed Anil Vinayak as its new group chief operating officer.

Vinayak has a career spanning 32 years and a successful leadership record across financial services, consumer products and healthcare.

He previously worked with Asian Paints, American Express, Mastercard, Max Healthcare, among others. PTI AA BEN

