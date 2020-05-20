Business Briefs * Cricket Academy of Pathans Partners StanceBeam for Remote Coaching

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan's 'Cricket Academy of Pathans' (CAP) on Wednesday announced partnership with remote coaching platform StanceBeam to provide online training sessions to aspiring cricketers.

Bengaluru-based StanceBeam, backed by international cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, provides sensor-based smart cricket bat, and uses emerging technologies like internet of things, artificial intelligence, video analytics for training.

"With a nationwide footprint, we are focussed on giving international exposure to young talent in India. Our partnership with StanceBeam is a step in that direction," CAP Director and cricketer Irfan said in a statement.

Arminder Thind, founder & CEO, StanceBeam said, "At StanceBeam, our key objective is to ensure players can continue to train and improve – anytime and anywhere. COVID-19 posed a challenge to this situation and accelerated the launch of our StanceBeam Connect platform that helps coaches and academies train their students remotely."

* Magenta Power wins contract for 30 KW solar project from Hindustan Aeronautics

Renewable energy solutions provider Magenta Power on Wednesday said it has bagged a contract from Hindustan Aeronautics to set up a 30 KW rooftop solar project at its Bengaluru facility.

Magenta will commence the work on the project from first week of June, the company said in a statement.

