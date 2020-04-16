Business Briefs * Kotak Mahindra, ICICI Bank Launch Mobile ATMs

Mumbai, Apr 16 (PTI) Private sector lender ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank on Thursday said they have launched mobile automated teller machines to help customers during the lockdown.

ICICI Bank has deployed two such vans, while Kotak Mahindra has also launched its first vehicle, the lenders said in separate releases, adding they will be serving various pockets of the financial capital and areas around it.

* * Uber providing 'Ubermedic' to ferry healthcare professionals

Cab aggregator Uber said private lab chains and hospitals in the financial capital are using its "Ubermedic" facility to ferry healthcare professionals.

The specially designed cab has a special plastic protection for the driver against any droplets which can result in him getting infected.

* * COVID-19: L'Oreal donating hand sanitiser, PPE kits

Beauty brand L'Oreal said it is donating 60,000 litres of hand sanitizer to public health authorities, police and NGOs.

The company is also providing personal protective equipment (PPE) to Primary Health Centres and food to migrants and their families, an official statement said.

* * Tata Capital launches app for wealth management services

Financial services company Tata Capital has launched an app which will provide wealth management services such as carrying out investments, assisting financial goals, buying insurance and loans.

Based on each customer's defined parameters and goals, the app - Moneyfy's algorithm will curate financial plans which will suit their investment style, a release said.

