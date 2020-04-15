Business Briefs Oyo Offers Free Stays to Covid Medical Personnel

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) Hotel aggregator Oyo has shortlisted its townhouses in Gurgaon and Bengaluru to offer free accommodation to doctors and medical first responders who are on the frontline of fighting the Covid pandemic. Oyo is already offering free accommodation to medical personnel in the US, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Nepal. The offer is open to doctors, nurses and other medical first-responders who are helping in the fight against the coronavirus.

****** P&G to produce, donate masks, sanitizers *Consumer goods major P&G has started manufacturing hand sanitizers and will soon begin production of face masks in its bid to help the nation fight the Covid pandemic. While hand sanitizers are already being made at its Roorkee plant, the company will soon begin manufacturing 3-ply face masks at its Hyderabad facility. To start with, it will donate 1.5 million masks to government and relief organisations to combat the spread of this pandemic. In addition to the latest announcement, under its response and relief programme P&G India is already supporting the broader community with product and critical supplies to aid frontline and essentials to workers who are tirelessly working to combat the virus.

****** Thyrocare offers pooled testing for Covid now * Leading pathological lab chain Thyrocare has announced rapid diagnosis for the deadly Covid virus with pooled testing which will not only speed up diagnosis and isolation but will also help contain shortage of kits. With this, Thyrocare becomes the first private lab in the country to standardize and publish a mass screening protocol for helping labs efficiently use the available kits to screen larger numbers of patients through pooled testing. This will potentially allow more efficient use of current diagnostics resources which will result in identifying more carriers, thus reducing the rate of infectivity of the virus in the population.

****** Security solutions player Mygate to begin express delivery of essentials * MyGate, which is a leading security and community management solution provider, has partnered with a number of companies across sectors in an attempt to restore as many essential services such as express delivery of grocery supplies and free medical consultation at its over 7,000 gated communities. It has already tied up with multiple food and grocery delivery companies like Swiggy, Zomato and Licious. Under the new plans to fight the Covid pandemic, Mygate will join others in express delivery of groceries, medical advice and free access to newspapers. MyGate manages hundreds of gated communities across seven cities including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Kolkata and Chennai. Gated community refers to any type of neighbourhood that has controlled access using one or more gates that residents or visitors must pass through.

