Business Briefs Supreme Industries Donate Rs 8 Crore to Support Fight Against Covid-19

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) Plastic furniture maker Supreme Industries on Wednesday announced a contribution of Rs 8 crore to help the government in its fight against the pandemic of Covid-19.

The company has contributed Rs 4 crore to the PM Care Fund and another into the Chief Minister Relief Fund of several state governments, Supreme Industries said in a regulatory filing.

* * * * * ITC launches Savlon Surface Disinfectant Spray * Extending its personal hygiene brand Savlon, ITC on Wednesday announced to introduce Savlon Surface Disinfectant Spray.

The company is targeting the sanitisation market, which has grown several fold after the pandemic of Covid-19.

Savlon Surface Disinfectant Spray is the second consecutive launch by ITC during the lockdown period, the first being Savlon's advanced hand sanitizer Savlon Hexa, extending its portfolio in the segment. * * * * * Discovery launches annual subscription package of OTT platform Discovery Plus at Rs 99 * Discovery Plus has launched a limited time annual subscription package SafetyExtended at Rs 99 . The offer gives users an annual subscription at the cost of a monthly plan.

The SafetyExtended offer can be availed on the Premium page of the app and is available till April 16, said a statement. Discovery Plus will be releasing an anthology of three Covid-19 documentaries this week, which can be streamed without a premium account in light of widespread curiosity about the Pandemic.

* * * * * * LANXESS donates disinfectant to Maha govt

* Specialty chemicals cLANXESS on Wednesday said it has donated its highly effective Rely+On Virkon disinfectant to the Maharashtra government to help reduce cross contamination of COVID-19 in civic hospitals and other establishments across the state. The product is being delivered in two tranches of 500 kg each to the Maharashtra government relief coordination center at the Haffkine Institute in Mumbai. LANXESS said in a release here. LANXESS India had recently donated 100 kgs of the disinfectant to Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) for use in civil hospitals and other establishments.

