Business Briefs Tata Capital Arm Elevates Sarosh Amaria as MD

Mumbai, Apr 10 (PTI): Tata Capital Financial Services, a subsidiary of Tata Capital, has elevated Sarosh Amaria as the managing director effective May 5.

Amaria succeeds Kusal Roy who has decided to pursue opportunities outside the Tata group. Roy will continue to serve as managing director till May 4, the company said in a statement.

Amaria is currently the chief operating officer of the commercial & SME finance division and is a Tata group veteran having been with the group for over 23 years across companies including Tata Motors and Tata Motors Finance.

* * * * * HUL partners with Unicef to fight Covid

*The largest consumer goods player Hindustan Unilever has announced a collaboration with the Unicef to undertake a mass communication campaign and to inform and empower the general public against the Covid pandemic.

HUL has also committed Rs 100 crore towards helping the government fight the pandemic. In addition to the campaign it is rolling out many initiatives to ensure citizens have access to essential products such as soaps, sanitizers and toilet cleaners.

