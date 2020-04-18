Business Briefs Vikram Solar to Provide 1 Lakh Cooked Meals to Poor Amid Lockdown

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) Solar energy solution provider Vikram Solar on Saturday said it has committed to provide one lakh cooked meals to the poor, among other relief works, across the country to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

"Vikram Solar has committed to provide 1,00,000 cooked meals to the poor pan-India in partnership with the Akshaya Patra Foundation, a non-profit organisation," according to a statement.

The welfare campaign will be implemented at 54 locations across India to the vulnerable families. It is also distributing dry ration products at some locations near its plants.

* FICCI lauds MNRE for extension for commissioning RE projects beyond lockdown

* Industry body FICCI on Saturday lauded decision of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy to provide a blanket extension for commissioning of clean energy projects till lockdown and beyond for normalisation after that.

"FICCI welcomes MNRE's decision to grant a blanket extension to RE projects vide its OM (office memorandum), dated April 17, 2020 on account of lockdown due to COVID-19 which will be equivalent to the period of lockdown along with additional 30 days extension provided for normalization after lockdown ends," a FICCI statement said. FICCI had earlier represented concerns of RE developers to the Ministry requesting it to provide a blanket extension to RE projects.

