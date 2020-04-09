Business Briefs * Yes Bank Credit Card Customers Can Use Reward Points for PM CARES Fund Donation

Mumbai, Apr 9 (PTI) Yes Bank on Thursday said its credit card customers can convert their reward points into donations for PM CARES Fund to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
The private sector lender also said that it has partnered with Reliance General Insurance to launch COVID-19 protection for its customers.
*
*
* * Praj Industries donates Rs 1.01 cr to PM CARES Fund
Engineering company Praj Industries on Thursday said it has contributed Rs 1.01 crore to PM CARES Fund for COVID-19 relief.
"We consider it our responsibility to serve society to help overcome the crisis," it's chairman Pramod Chaudhari said.
*
*
* * Cipla launches range of hand santizers
Pharma major Cipla on Thursday said it has launched a range of handsanitizers, which are considered essential in the fight against the COVID-19 virus.
The company has distributed 20,000 sanitizers to the city police and BEST, the transport and electricity undertaking.
*
*
* * DHFL employees donate one-day salary to PM CARES Fund
Troubled non-bank lender DHFL on Thursday said its employees have contributed a day's salary to PM CARES Fund for COVID-19 relief.
The total amount contributed aggregates to Rs 61.36 lakh, an official statement said.
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)