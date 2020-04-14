Business Briefs Yulu to Support Home Delivery of Essentials

Mumbai, Apr 14 (PTI) Yulu, the shared micro-mobility service provider, has partnered with several e-commerce and hyper-local delivery segments to supply essential goods to the people during the lockdown in association with Bigbasket, Licious, Dunzo, Medlife, Lalamove, Autobrix etc.

Yulu is utilizing its manpower and fleet of e-vehicles to fulfill the delivery of essential needs arising due to the nationwide lockdown.

The Bengaluru-based app began with a pilot by offering its vehicles and manpower to various home delivery companies for groceries and medicines, to meet the surge in their demand due to the lockdown.

Yulu is currently supporting home delivery companies in Bengaluru and will be shortly extending its support to other cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Pune and Ahmedabad. * * * Hyundai Foundation donates Rs 5 cr to Tamil Nadu

The Hyundai Motor India Foundation has donated over Rs 5 crore to the Tamil Nadu CM's relief fund as its contribution towards the war against the COVID-19.

Apart from the monetary contributions, the second largest car company will also import advanced diagnostic kits from South Korea, support the fabrication of ventilators and other treatment support aids, distribute masks and other safety kits along with dry ration to the needy people. * * * Healthium to continue production during lockdown

Leading medical devices manufacturer Healthium has decided to continue production at its all facilities during the lockdown to ensure that there is no shortage of any medical devices to fight COVID-19 pandemic.

We are keeping production running to ensure continuities in supply of essential medical devices that are important during emergency surgeries, child birth etc, Anish Bafna, chief executive officer of the Bengaluru-based Healthium Group said.

Healthium is a largest manufacturer surgical suture needles worldwide. It has six manufacturing facilities in India and the UAE.

