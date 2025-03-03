PNN

New Delhi [India], March 3: As we step into 2025, the power of literature remains undeniable in shaping our thoughts, fueling creativity, and inspiring change. Whether you're looking for personal growth, adventure, or profound insights, the right book can be a transformative companion on your journey. In this article, we've curated a list of the top 10 inspiring books to read in 2025, each offering a unique perspective on life, success, and the human experience. From thought-provoking non-fiction to gripping novels, these books promise to spark imagination and motivate you to make this year your most inspiring yet.

Shine N Inspire by Anshita Sharma

Anshita Sharma's Shine N Inspire is a transformative guide designed to help individuals navigate change, overcome challenges, and manifest a fulfilling life. This step-by-step book empowers readers to unlock their true potential, discover their strengths, and embrace personal growth.

As a transformational psychological well-being coach, Anshita provides practical tools for self-improvement and well-being. Drawing from her expertise as a transformational coach and energy healer, she offers valuable insights to help readers cultivate clarity, motivation, and self-discovery. This book serves as a beacon of inspiration for anyone seeking positive change. Begin your journey of transformation today with Shine N Inspire and step into your best self!

Sir P - A Hundred Years On by Dhananajaya Singh

A fascinating tribute to the multifaceted life of Sir Pratap Singh, a man whose legacy stretches across various spheres - soldier, statesman, sportsman, and social reformer. The book offers a deep dive into Sir Pratap's extraordinary career, shedding light on his significant yet often overlooked contributions to India's national movements, long before Mahatma Gandhi's return to India. Drawing from family archives, the author paints a warm, insightful portrait of a man who navigated complex relationships with the British Raj, while quietly fostering Indian nationalism. A thought-provoking and engaging account of a remarkable historical figure.

Move Mumbai: Kaali Peeli and Beyond by Vivek Kant and Sugandh Malhotra

Move Mumbai: Kaali Peeli and Beyond, a book authored by IIT Professors Vivek Kant and Sugandh Malhotra with their researchers offers a compelling journey into the everyday interactions between Mumbai's people and their vehicles. With over six hundred vehicles per kilometer, the book highlights how Mumbaikars creatively navigate their congested streets, using their vehicles in ways that transcend mere transportation. The images capture the deep connection between people and their machines, reflecting the city's economic realities, cultural values, and resourcefulness. Through this lens, the book provides a fresh perspective on urban life, turning mundane street scenes into fascinating narratives. It's a must-read for anyone interested in vehicles, cityscapes, and the stories woven into everyday life.

The Peace Approach by Alok Tripathi

Alok Tripathi's The Peace Approach: 31 Life Transforming Ways for Lasting Happiness is a profound guide to cultivating inner peace and lasting happiness. Drawing from personal experiences, years of research, and insights from great thinkers and scriptures, the book offers 31 practical approaches to achieving peace amidst life's ups and downs. Unlike traditional self-help books, it emphasizes embracing both joy and sorrow with equanimity. A globally recognized release in the happiness category, The Peace Approach is a must-read for anyone seeking a deeper sense of fulfillment and peace.

Inclusive Voids by Dr. Lalit Mohan Sharma

Renowned bilingual poet, reviewer, and academician Lalit Mohan Sharma presents his latest poetry collection, Inclusive Voids: One Hundred Poems, capturing the essence of human experiences in 2024. The book delves into the poet's real and imagined interactions with society, reflecting on the aesthetics of human connections. Through introspection and emotional turbulence, Sharma transforms everyday encounters into profound poetic expressions. Themes of love, confrontation, and societal dynamics shape his deeply evocative verses. A distinguished academic, Sharma has been an educator and college principal for decades. He continues his literary and social work from Dharmshala, Himachal Pradesh.

Winning Without Words by Sayori Banerjee

Winning Without Words: Connecting from the Whole Being by Sayori Banerjee challenges conventional wisdom on communication and influence, offering a deeper, more meaningful approach to human connection. Instead of relying on flattery or surface-level commonalities, the book advocates for a mindset that recognizes the innate greatness in others. Banerjee emphasizes the power of non-verbal communication and body intelligence, showing how true influence stems from authenticity, presence, and an understanding of human potential. Ideal for parents, teachers, and leaders, this transformative book guides readers toward creating real, spirit-to-spirit connections that lead to success and fulfillment in life.

Art of Communication by Dr. Kunjam Pooja

Dr. Kunjam Pooja presents ART OF COMMUNICATION: 10 Keys to Change Your Life, a transformative guide to mastering communication skills for personal and professional success. This book reveals 10 essential strategies to overcome anxiety, build confidence, improve relationships, and excel in public speaking. It offers practical techniques to communicate effectively in various settings, from leadership roles to social interactions. Dr. Pooja, a Civil Assistant Surgeon and Amazon's No. 1 best-selling author, blends expertise and experience to help readers thrive. Recognized for its impact, this book has been honored as part of the prestigious Authors World Record and featured in the International Book of Records. Dr. Pooja received a certificate and medal for this remarkable achievement, and the book was officially launched at the New Delhi World Book Fair 2025, marking a milestone in the realm of effective communication.

The Last Skill by Sajeev Vijayan

The Last Skill: The Science of Achieving Success and a Fulfilling Life with Skills That Matter by Sajeev Vijayan redefines the path to excellence, proving that greatness isn't reserved for the naturally gifted. Drawing from psychology, neuroscience, and behavioral economics, the book presents research-backed tools that enhance thinking, creativity, leadership, and emotional intelligence. It introduces transformative skills like design thinking, expressive writing, and motivational interviewing, empowering readers to rewire their minds and turn setbacks into success. A must-read for anyone seeking meaningful growth, this book challenges traditional beliefs and provides a practical roadmap to achieving world-class performance.

Echoes of the Unspoken by Dikshitha Kedhari

"Echoes of the Unspoken" by Dikshitha Kedhari is a powerful collection of 15 poems exploring teenage struggles, body image, anxiety, fractured relationships, and the silent battles of women in a patriarchal society. Published by Notion Press, the book fearlessly addresses domestic abuse, societal expectations, and life's paradoxes.

This collection of poems takes a fresh look at these topics and the poet's choice of words and style of expression creates a strong impact. While poems like Xoxo, or Maybe Not, illustrates the disconnect in relationships, Mad, highlights defiance and "the line Not all men, but always a man, from Boys Will Be Boys, reflects the ever-present fear and tension women feel in public spaces. Each piece captures raw, unfiltered emotions, showcasing the complexities of personal and societal struggles.

She urges readers to listen, reflect, and unite. As author Ravi Subramanian states, "She has created a space for dialogue, understanding, and introspection."

The JoyfulTalisman by Vedabhyas Kundu and Munazah Shah

Vedabhyas Kundu and Munazah Shah present The JoyfulTalisman: Conversations on Human Values for Joyful World, as a transformative book that explores personal and spiritual growth through ethical values and positivity. Blending philosophical insights with practical strategies, this book guides readers on a journey toward self-discovery and well-being. Through engaging narratives and thought-provoking exercises, it emphasizes joy as a force for resilience and balance. The authors highlight the significance of human values and meaningful connections. Significantly, proceeds from the book will be used to support the education of underprivileged girls. The uniqueness of the book is its conversational style of highlighting the importance of a positive mindset and human values as a fundamental component for anyone seeking purpose and fulfillment. This book is essential for those who want to live more joyfully, discover inner strength, and inner transformation.

