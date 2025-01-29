PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 29: Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) celebrated a remarkable milestone with the 100th batch of its Post Graduate Executive Management Programme (PGEMP). The occasion was marked by a celebratory function on January 24th at SPJIMR's Mumbai campus.

The event brought together senior industry leaders, distinguished alumni, and faculty through insightful panel discussions, the felicitation of PGEMP industry partners, and reflections on the programme's two-decade legacy of shaping transformative leaders. It also saw the launch of the PGEMP Impact Book, celebrating the programme's contributions.

In his address, Prof. Varun Nagaraj, Dean, SPJIMR, remarked, "The PGEMP gives us a unique opportunity to engage with industry partners and address their needs directly. It is our pleasure and privilege to participate in the capability-building mission of the country." He urged participants to walk away with a change in attitude, because it'll determine how well they continue to acquire new knowledge and skills throughout life.

The evening's highlight was the panel discussion 'Tomorrow is already yesterday: Building a culture for continuous learning', with Anurag Sahai, CEO, Asian Paints PPG Pvt. Ltd., Dr. C. Jayakumar, Executive VP & CHRO, Larsen & Toubro, Mandeep Singh Kumar, VP & MD - India, Medtronic, and Shankar Krishnan, Group Head - Strategy, HR, IT & Corporate Communication, Shapoorji Pallonji Group. They explored strategies for fostering continuous learning and adaptability in dynamic business environments.

Prof. Preeta George, Associate Dean, Professional and Executive Programmes, recalled the start of PGEMP in 2002, which coincided with the start of her career at SPJIMR. "I have had a front seat view of PGEMP's growth journey and it would not have been possible without the immense contribution of our faculty and programme chairpersons, both past and present. Over its nearly 25-year journey, PGEMP continues to combine academic rigour with practical learning to develop leaders who inspire change."

Another thought-provoking panel, 'Leadership lessons: From the classroom to the boardroom', featured PGEMP alumni Anshu Sarin, CEO, 91Springboard, Krishnakumar S., General Director, Kirby Southeast Asia, Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, Shardul Kshirsagar, Global CEO & MD, Fowler Westrup (India) Pvt. Ltd., and Rana Ashutosh Kumar Singh, MD, State Bank of India. They discussed how learnings from PGEMP shaped their career, the mindset shifts required as one moves from middle management to executive leadership, and how to stay relevant in a rapidly changing business environment.

Prof. Shabbir Husain R.V., PGEMP Chairperson, reflected on the programme's significance and stated, "This 100th batch is truly a milestone, being the largest batch with 100 participants. This achievement would not have been possible without the support of our industry partners, many of who have been with us from batch 1. Their trust and collaboration have been instrumental in shaping the programme's success." In another happenstance, when the 100th batch convocates in 2027, it'll mark the 25th anniversary of SPJIMR's PGEMP--another milestone!

Earlier, on January 22, the 100th batch inaugural ceremony commenced with a fireside chat with Yogi Sriram, Member, PGEMP Advisory Council and SPJIMR Governing Council, Dr. Suresh Mony, First Chairperson, PGEMP, and PGEMP alumni Deepak Shetty, CEO & MD, JCB India.

SPJIMR PGEMP values the continued industry partnership, enabling it to deliver impactful learning experiences and prepare future leaders, and looks forward to achieving even greater milestones together.

About SPJIMR

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR), is a leading postgraduate management institute recognised by the Financial Times MiM Global Rankings as India's #1 business school, by Business Today as one of the country's top five business schools, and by the Positive Impact Rating as one of the top five business schools worldwide for societal impact. Known for its innovative and socially conscious approach to management education, research, and community engagement, SPJIMR aims to influence managerial practice and promote the value-based growth of its students, alumni, organisations and its leaders, and society. SPJIMR holds the international 'triple crown' of accreditations from EQUIS, AACSB, and AMBA.

Visit spjimr.org for more information.

