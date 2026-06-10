Business News | 100 Tech Pioneers in AI Space Aim to Power Autonomous Systems at Scale

New Delhi, [India] June 10 (ANI): The next era of artificial intelligence will depend less on bigger models and more on the plumbing that lets autonomous agents operate reliably, securely and efficiently. That's the bet reflected in the World Economic Forum's 2026 Technology Pioneers cohort.

The 100 early-stage companies selected from 23 countries are building the software and physical infrastructure needed for AI to move from demos to real-world deployment, identity and payments rails for AI agents, energy and compute systems to handle soaring demand, and tools to integrate autonomous systems into enterprises. As these foundations mature, AI agents are likely to shift from assistants to operators managing workflows, transactions and industrial processes with minimal human oversight.

Also Read | 'Main Vaapas Aaunga': Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali Calls Collaboration With Diljit Dosanjh in Movie a Tribute To Partition-Affected People.

The World Economic Forum today announced its 2026 Technology Pioneers cohort, recognising 100 companies developing breakthrough technologies with the potential to transform industries and societies. This year's cohort stands out for focusing on the infrastructure required to power AI at scale, rather than consumer applications alone.

Two groups dominate the list. The first is building foundations for autonomous AI agents, including identity verification, payments, security and enterprise integration. US-based Skyfire and Paid are creating commerce and billing infrastructure for agents, while Israel's Ray Security develops AI-driven cybersecurity to limit data access and prevent ransomware. The second group tackles AI's growing energy, computing and storage demands. US firms Emerald AI and GridCARE use AI to stabilise electricity grids and forecast grid capacity for data centres, while Korea's SDT provides edge computing hardware for enterprise transformation.

Also Read | Aaliyah Kashyap Reviews 'Main Vaapas Aaunga', Calls Vedang Raina-Sharvari Wagh Starrer 'Hard-Hitting and Relevant'.

Geographic diversity is expanding. India contributes nine companies, many in deep-tech and space, including Bellatrix Aerospace for in-space propulsion, OrbitAID for on-orbit satellite servicing, and Sarla Aviation for eVTOL urban air mobility. The Republic of Korea records its strongest representation to date across AI, robotics and quantum technologies with A-Robot, RLWRLD and bitsensing. Companies from the Middle East, Latin America and Southeast Asia are also strengthening emerging tech ecosystems.

"AI is not just what these companies are building; it is also what is making it possible," said Verena Kuhn, Head of Innovator Communities, WEF. Beyond AI infrastructure, the cohort spans cleaner energy from Metafuels and Mazama Energy, quantum-safe cryptography from QuSecure, and biotech advances like Parallel Bio and Epoch BioDesign.

The pioneers will join a two-year Forum programme and participate in the Annual Meeting of the New Champions 2026 on 23-25 June in Dalian, China. With infrastructure as the focus, the cohort signals where venture capital and policy attention may shift next: from model scale to the systems that make autonomous AI usable at industrial scale. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)