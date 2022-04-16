Willemstad) [Curacao], April 16 (ANI/PR Newswire): Since 10CRIC had announced Chris Gayle as their brand ambassador, the sportsbook had surprised the players with many unique bonuses and offers.

This year for the 15 edition of IPL, 10CRIC and The Universe Boss go one step further with a special campaign in which the players can win signed merchandise by the Boss himself.

How the Players Can Join the Race

10CRIC is launching special prizes for all dedicated cricket punters.

Players have to bet on the IPL and highest-ranked will get the chance to win cash rewards, free bets, and memorabilia signed by the Universe Boss -- Chris Gayle.

Cash prizes range from Rs 1,000 to Rs 50,000, while the lowest ones are the Rs 333 free bet and 33 free spins.

The signed items that will be awarded randomly include the following:

* 3 signed bats* 5 signed balls* 5 signed West Indies jerseys* 10 signed T-shirts* 15 signed caps*The awards are given only to the top 50 participants.

Here's an overview of how the competition works:

* Log in to 10CRIC account between 25 Mar and 29 May.* Players must bet on IPL matches by using at least Rs 100 per bet with odds of at least 1.5. Each player is awarded with one point for every single bet, two points for a combo bet, and an additional point for a cashed-out bet.* The points accumulate, and players will get tickets for the end-of-tournament special Prize Draw, where they can also win different memorabilia.

More info about Chris Gayle Leaderboard Campaign

What Makes 10CRIC Special

As one of the larger online sportsbooks in India, 10CRIC offers various sports betting markets and covers most major sports, most notably cricket.

The sportsbook features competitive odds and numerous bonuses for the IPL, Big Bash League, CPL, and other popular cricket events.

IPL 2022 With 10CRIC

10CRIC fully covers IPL 2022, which means players get to bet on all upcoming matches and the season winner.

The outright odds are highly competitive, and the site is continuously updating odds for each specific match.

Live and pre-match betting are available for this year's IPL. You'll be able to place various wagers in both cases, as each match features a few dozen betting markets, especially in live betting.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1798218/10CRIC_Criss_Gayle.jpg

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PR Newswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)