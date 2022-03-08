New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI/PNN): A power-packed event to celebrate the empowered womanhood of Hyderabad by honoring all 117 successful women who are breaking through the ground and making a difference to their communities, industries and families.

We were proud to have among us women from diverse backgrounds and achievements. These included a struggling young woman who became a sportswoman in Powerlifting, a survivor of domestic violence, boss women who had achieved a remarkable position in male-dominant industries, business owners, CEOs, Founders, HRs, and many more who left an imprint with the inspiration their stories hold.

In recognition of their exceptional work to uphold and quash the bias of women not being equal, Team Diamond Nari Puraskar 2022 has taken up the task to recognize and reward the effort of the Women in leadership achieving equal opportunities and an unbiased approach to life. We stood by this year's theme of #breakthebias and gave ourselves an opportunity to show our gratitude and support for every woman today.

117 Highly Successful, Remarkable, Talented and Resilient profiles have been finalized out of the 800 profiles that were received by the team Diamond Nari Puraskar 2022.

The event was packed with successful women and their supporters who cheered as a sign of support and happiness for a better incoming future. The event was graced by the presence of Chief Guest Jayesh Ranjan Principal & IT Secretary Telangana & Guest of Honour Addl.DCP Sirisha Raghavendra She Team & Bharosa, Hyderabad. Shri Uppala Srinivas (Chairman - Telangana Tourism) and MLC Boggarapu Dayanad have been the Special invitees for the event.

Addl. DCP Sirisha Raghavendra especially upheld & applauded the great work being undertaken by her department of She Teams bharosa and the Telangana where the same pattern is being copied for good by other states too as well as her personal message has beckoned all the women to help the other needy women.

Jayesh Ranjan congratulated the awardees, mentioning that women still are facing challenges at work. This is a large-scale issue where discrimination has taken part in multiple fields, including domestic front and outside too. for example, data where women face bais either in inequality or enrollments into education, succeeding in the manufacturing sector and many such occasions where they still are looked down. Jayesh Sir also applauded the effort of the Diamond Nari Puraskar team for having presented with a wonderful platform for recognizing wondrous women in various industries

Here is the List of Awardees honored on the occassion

1. Shilpa Srinivas - Trainer, CEO - Self Academy

2. Mrudula Doraswamy - Director, SUPAR School

3. Manju latha Kalanidhi - Journalist & Founder - Rice Bucket Challenge

4 . Ravali Devarakonda - Anchor, Host & RJ at Magic 106.4 fm

5. Aruna Vakulabharanam - Founder - Jagannath Packaging

6 . G. Indira Priyadarshini Yadav - Sr. Journalist V5 News

7. Dr Radhika Kandula -M.B.B.S. (AFMC), DNB (Obstetrics & Gynecology), FNB (Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility)

8. Meghana Musunuri -Founder & Director - Fountainhead Global School & Jr College

9. Vaishnavi Vanama - Director of Happy Moments

10. Rajyalakshmi Gubba (Founder - Rajyalakshmi Heritage Banaras)

11. Veda Raja Rajeshwari Founder & Partner - Veda Ceramics

12. Swathi Kiran (Co-Founder, Digital Connect )

13. Boorugu Archana - Entrepreneur | Founder -MILJO

14. Sudha Kylas - Professional Tanjavur Artist

15. Swetha Erramshetty (Founder - Essence Fashions)

16 . Katakam Swapna - Co-Founder, Prakar Enterprises

17 . Dr.Kalpavalli Poondla - Psychologist, Motivational Speaker

18. Deepika Kontham - Corporator | Monda Market 150 Division

19. Niharika Reddy -Social Activist, Fashion Designer & Women Entrepreneur

20. Dr Snigdha Samal -Senior Manager - Punjab National Bank

21. Jaahnavi Sriperambuduru - World's Youngest Mountaineer

22. Harshitha Karthik - Founder - HK Permanent Makeup Clinic

23. Sudha Paluri - Vice President, Kotak Mahindra Bank

24. Arunjyothi Lokhanday - Environmentalist, Rural Innovator

25. Dr. Manjula Anagani - Padmashri Awardee

26. Vanaparthy Vijayalakshmi -Director, Photofina

27. Bindu G Naidu - Civil & Criminal High Court Lawyer

28. J Renuka - Director, Vasantha Logistics

29. K Poornima - Youtuber | Bsmart Everyday

30. Sirisha Boggarapu - Electrical Engineer

31. Sunaina Badam - Actor | Content Creator - Khelpedia

32. Sudha Challa - CEO, KC Pullaiah Foundation

33. Sravani Asuri - Digital Marketer | Founder & Head Trainer - DiginomaD

34. Eppalapalli Shailaja - Director, Arna Photoalbums

35. Nagamalla Radhika -Co-Founder, KR Digitals

36. Kande Supriya - Artist | Singer

37. Veda Alekhya -Architect

38. Rekha Bikkumalla - President, Arya Vyshya Mahila Sangam Uppal

39. CA Bhagya Lakshmi - Founder, BLC ERP Consultants

40. Murarisetti Yashwanthi - Fashion Designer, Founder Yash Studio14

41. Mukka Shivani - Founder, Acquire Publications

42. Vyshali Sagar -Startup Ramp Lead, AWS Public Sector India

43. Gubba Deepthi - Director, Gubba Cold Storage

44. Dr. Kalyani Guduguntla - Dentist | Founder, Smile Miles Dental Hospital

45. Kotha Narmada - Director, Sri Mart Super Market

46. Bheema Annapurna -Partner | Sri Mahalaxmi Oil & General Merchants

47. Chikoti Priyanka Gupta - Medical Microbiologist

48. Tatavarthi Madhuri - Co-Founder of Lights N Lights

49. Dr Neelaveni - Yoga instructor & MS psychologist, Homeopathy Doctor

50. Swapna Pola -Art Teacher

51. Dr.Sajida Khan -Audio Engineer (First Female Music Technician In India)

52. B. Anitha - Income Tax Officer

53. Pabba Aparna - Founder - Shree Rama Book Shop (Educational Publishers)

54. Gubba Anantha Lakshmi -Insurance Advisor

55. Aparna Proddaturi - Partner, Fortune Aluminium

56. Nagalaxmi Manchi - Founder, Sri Laxmi Products

57. Rachamalla Deepa- Govt Teacher

58. Sravanthi soma -Partner , Sri Krishna Hardware & Steel Centre

59. K.Swarna lakshmi -Faculty at KNPW, Fashion Designer

60. Vankadara Bhavani Priya - Vedic Teacher

61. Sreedevi Bikkumalla -Partner at Om Sri Sai Communication

62. Harika Siddamshetty -Software Engineer | MBA Finance

63. Kuncharapu laxmi kumari - Co-Founder, Kuncharapu Hardware

64. Mounika devi - Youtuber | Mystylecorner

65 .Dr Chinmai yerram - MBBS MD (DVL) | Dermatologist & Cosmetologist

66. Priyanka Gajwada - Architect

67. Gayathri Gunda - Educationalist

68. Sahasra Gunda - Kuchipudi Dancer

69. Rajitha Gunda -Founder at Indira Diagnostic Centre

70. Jc G Sreechandana -Psychologist and life skills coach, Pravartan.life

71. Sravani Proddaturi -Baker | Knack & Roast

72. M Shireesha - Dancer | Director, Spekwud

73. Gajawada Srilaxmi - Vasavi Vanitha Club

74. Uppala Rajyalaxmi - Telangana state BJP Mahila MORCH Treasurer

75.Sravani Chettupalli - Philanthropist Educationist and Entrepreneur

76. Yaski Sravani - Teacher | BSc, BEd

77. Suman Kakumani - Founder of Clique Studio

78 Ln.Dr.Veena Saraswathi - Artist | Social Entrepreneur

79. Sandhya Rani Vedantam - Carnatic Musician

80. K. Shyleshi - Assitant Registrar, Highcourt of Telangana

81. Jyothi Yasala - Founder of Naari Botique

82. Gayathri Padigela - Fashion Designer, Hanvi Designs

83 Dr. Arunasubbarao -Paredy Queen | Versatile singer

84. Uppala Swapna- IVF First Lady

85. Veerannagari Radha Reddy- R.K Puram Corporator

86. Shiva Jyothi - Journalist | Bigboss 3 Contestant

87. Naga Mallika Talanki -Md of GR UPVC and Interiors

88. Prasanna Maddula - Prachands Botique

89. Pippala Swathi - Co-Founder, Shree Caterers

90. Dr. Prathyusha - MD, Dermatologist, Oliva Hospitals

91. Srivalli Padmanabhuni -Managing Director, Sribhi Events

92. Dr Santoshini Gowrishetty -MBBS, MS(OBG), Consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at Aware Gleneagles Global Hospital

93. Dr Archana Pandey - Assistant Director (OL), DRDL, Ministry of Defence. Hyderabad

94. Dr Padma Veerapaneni -Chairman Bellcom india Pvt ltd & Founder director KIMS hospitals

95. Sanjana Pabbati - Branch Sales Manager,Pidilite

96. Swarna vijitha - Anchor at YOYO TV

97. Yasaswini Jonnalagadda -Director ,Project Prisha

98. Dr. Amulya Kattamuri -MBBS, MS, MCh Plastic Surgeon

99. Swapna Koripa -Project Manager | Model | Dubbing artist | Social Activist

100. Bhuvaneshwari Cheruvu -Chief Marketing Officer - Areteans

101. Laveena Devarashetty - Artist & Entrepreneur

102. Vinoda chandavath - Director , M/S Shri MALHARI Masalas and Organic Foods PVT ltd (OPC)

103. Sireesha Kuncharapu -CEO, Kuncharapu Hardware

104. Sirisha Tarlapally -CEO, Kreative Designers

105. Santoshi Chandrala - Financial Analyst

106. Bachu Vinoda - Co-Founder, Darshan Motors

107. Venna Uma Rani - Director, Hari Priya Developers

108. Ramya Satyavarapu - Entrepreneur

109. Shreshta Pabbati - Dancer

110. Vaishnavi - Sports Woman - Power Lifter

111. Manasa Shivakoti - Co-Founder, Ethics Events

112. J Lakshmi -Managing Director, Times Green Energy (India) Limited

113. Sunitha Nethi - Managing Partner Edelweiss Tokio life insurance

114. Dr. Pabba Radhika -Gynecologist

115. Boggarapu Pooja -Managing Partner - Shiva Shankar Granites

116. Boggarapu Kavitha - Jewellery Designer

117. Boggarapu pranitha - Active Jaycee's Member

The Diamond Business Group organized the event as a way to support the ideals of growing and empowering women. In general, women still face social inequalities in today's modern world, though these issues are slowly diminishing and beginning to be addressed. By addressing this slowly diminishing practice, they empower to educate their kith and kin about aiding and supporting women and empower them by all means.

The core organizing team of the Diamond Nari Puraskar comprises of:

Hariskishan boorugu (CEO of Eternal Builders), Vikas Kylas ( Gemologist Gold Medalist, CEO - Ananya Gems N Jewels), Sampath Kumar Veda ( Director, Bandhan Tiles), Jitender Gunda ( Sri Powertech Industries), J Venkateshwarulu ( Director and CEO - Vasantha Logistics), Rahul Erramshetty ( Director - Flipside Advertising) , Nikeelu Gunda ( CEO - Digital Connect)

They have extended their thanks to the audience and congratulated the women awardees and thanked the eminent guests who have graced the occasion as well have extended their heartfelt thanks to the other group members who have helped them make it a remarkable event.

