11th Annual General Meeting of BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry held on 3rd May, 2023 at Hyatt Regency, New Delhi

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI/GPRC): R.K. Vishnoi, Chairman and Managing Director NHPC, THDC India Limited and NEEPCO took charge as the Chairman of BRICS CCI; Ashok Kumar Singh, Industrialist and Sameep Shastri, MD, Saisha Group of Companies took charge as the Vice Chairman; Dr BBL Madhukar, Chairman, FORE School of Management as the Director General; Ruhail Ranjan as the Director (Finance) of the BRICS Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

R.K. Vishnoi, stated, " I am excited about the prospects of expanding the BRICS partnership to include 19 additional countries. This move is a clear demonstration of our commitment to promoting economic growth, trade, and investment across diverse Geographies. By working together, we can build a more inclusive and connected world that benefits all of us. BRICS CCI shall provide a valuable platform for sharing of experience and expertise, which have been evolved in different parts of the world in widely varied economic, political and social ecosystems. BRICS CCI is eager to collaborate with BRICS and the 19 new partner countries to identify new opportunities for cooperation and to create a brighter future for everyone."

Dr BBL Madhukar in his address stated, "The very inception of the BRICS CCI, 12 years ago, stood on the faith in the potential of the five BRICS countries to grow as a powerful economic bloc to tackle modern-day issues. 12 years later, the fact that over 19 nations have put in their faith and aspire to join BRICS, proves that BRICS is getting stronger and we at BRICS CCI are determined to do our best to harness its full potential and immense benefits of synergy"

Ashok Kumar Singh mentioned, "I look forward to the new term of the Governing body with great hopes and aspirations. BRICS CCI will continue to remain committed to strengthening BRICS cooperation in various fields, including the economy, trade, finance, science, technology, innovation, energy, climate change, and people-to-people exchanges, among others, to achieve mutually beneficial results and promote common development."

Sameep Shastri stated, "With renewed aspirations and vigor, we start a new journey of BRICS CCI. The current geopolitical and economic conditions across the world are ready to offer great opportunities for the BRICS nations. We at BRICS CCI look forward to exploring new possibilities across these five nations as well as expanding our outreach to fellow interested nations too."

Ruhail Ranjan during his address stated "We at BRICS CCI are keenly looking at the ongoing progressions with respect to the BRICS+ expansion. The inclusion of new nations would not only mean the expansion of our geo-political outreach but also it will strengthen BRICS's position in the world arena. We plan on working in full swing to drive our operations in line with the ongoing submissions."

BRICS CCI is delighted to announce the appointment of the following officials as the Governing Body Members-

* Sanjay Verma (Managing Director- HP Professional Services Pvt. Ltd.)

* Dr Sushi Singh (Director - S2 Education Champs Pvt. Ltd., Director - Sai Social Responsibility &Research Centre, Vice President- Police Welfare Society, Chief Adviser- Sunder Deep Group of Institutions)

* Dr Jitendra Kumar Das (Director General- FORE School of Management)

* Prem Pankaj (Advocate- Supreme Court, India)

* Rajesh Mehta (Resident Director of Indian Cultural Centre in Tashkent)

* Shabana Nasim (MD- NF Infratech Service Pvt Ltd)

* Sharad Agrawal (Director- Brijmohan Sagarmal Capital Services Pvt. Ltd.)

* Bibin Babu (Director- PAYIZA TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD)

* Naveesh Nagpal (MD- Navish Nagpal & Company)

* Ashutosh Satish Landge (Director- Terasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd. )

* Akshay Deshwal (Director- Yayath Buildtech LLP)

* Ruby Sinha (Director- Kommune Brand Communications P. Ltd.)

* Nidhi Goyal (Managing Partner-Avinav Consulting)

* Chandra Vjay (Director - Movinzo Integrated Logistics)

* Sharmishtha Ghosh (Managing Director- InTandem Global Consulting Pvt. Ltd.)

* Gulshan Narang (Managing Director - Fine Turn)

* Neeraj Mishra (Ganga Global Homes Pvt. Ltd.)

* P.K. Gupta (Arbitrator and CA)

* Shekhar Gupta (Managing Director, Vimal Management Services P. Ltd.)

* Ajit Kumar Singh (Advocate- Ajit K Singh & Co.)

* Dr. Dhiraj Kr. Singh (MD- Grass Roots Research & Creation India (P) Ltd.)

* Prann Sharma (President- Shree Baidyanath Ayurved Bhawan Pvt Ltd)

* Dheerendra Kumar (Director- Mubh Bitcon Pvt. Ltd.)

* Ashish Srivastava (Director- Rockland Group of Companies)

LT. GEN. (R) D.V. Kalra (Ex Director General Ordnance Services, Fellow & Vice Chairman, Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) India), Vinod Kumar Verma (Vice President- Group Corporate Affairs, Aditya Birla Management Corpn. Pvt. Ltd), S.K. Tripathi (Former Chairman & MD - MSTC Ltd.), Atul Banshal (Director Finance- Omaxe Limited) were co-opted as the Governing Body Member.

The Annual General Meeting was graced with the presence of Returning Officer- Kalpana Sharma, Formal Additional Secretary, Lok Sabha, Parliament of India

