Business News | 12 Spots on This Cruise Ship That Will Fill Your Camera Roll Before You Even Reach the First Port

12 Spots on This Cruise Ship That Will Fill Your Camera Roll Before You Even Reach the First Port

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 19: There are selfies. There are great selfies. And then there are cruise selfies - where the backdrop changes every few hours, the light behaves differently than it does on land, and the setting is so good your friends assume you hired a photographer.

Also Read | Scotland vs Morocco: FIFA World Cup 2026 Predicted Lineups.

Norwegian Luna, one of Norwegian Cruise Line's newest ships at sea, is proof that some vacations are built differently. The backdrop is constantly shifting. Sunrise over open water looks nothing like noon, noon nothing like golden hour, and golden hour nothing like a night on a glowing deck. You'll never capture the same moment twice.

Here are 12 spots on board worth every frame in your camera roll.

Also Read | Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Derails US-Iran Peace Talks; JD Vance Cancels Switzerland Trip.

1. The Hull - Before You Even Step Aboard

Some ships are forgettable on the outside. This one isn't. Norwegian Luna's hull carries 'La Luna' - a sweeping mural by New York-based street artist ELLE, a bold, colourful exploration of humanity's connection to the moon and celestial forces. Spanning nearly a thousand feet, it's a statement in itself. Get the shot from the dock before you board. It sets the tone for everything that follows.

2. Oceanwalk Glass Bridge - For the "I'm Walking on Water" Selfie

Not a morning person? You might just want to become one for this. Oceanwalk is a glass-bottomed, glass-walled bridge that extends over the open ocean - sea below your feet, sky above, nothing else in the frame. This is the best place on the ship for that one slow, no-crowd selfie, in the early hours when the light is soft and the deck is quiet. The drama is entirely built in. No filter required.

3. The Penrose Atrium - The Indoor Shot That Isn't Indoor

Step inside and look up. The three-story glass-walled atrium is anchored by a three-tonne crystal chandelier inspired by constellations - the kind of centrepiece that makes every photo look intentional. Natural light shifts throughout the day. Morning here feels different from evening, but both are worth the shot. There's also a professional photography studio set up in the evenings if you want to give away the camera entirely.

4. Infinity Beach - Golden Hour No Compromise

Two infinity pools sit at either side of the ship, designed to visually merge with the horizon. You know the shot - water appearing to spill into the ocean beyond. It's a perspective you cannot imitate on land. Both, sunrise and sunset lovers win here. Pick your hour, find your angle, and let the setting do the work.

5. Ocean Boulevard - The Promenade That Goes Everywhere

Ocean Boulevard wraps 360 degrees around the ship, so the view is always evolving. Morning light on one side, the wake of the ship from the other, noon feels completely different from dusk. Along the way is The Concourse - an outdoor sculpture garden with installations designed specifically for photo moments, with metal artworks by Alexander Krivosheiw and David Harber. It's a selfie spot that doesn't announce itself as one, which makes it even better.

6. Vibe Beach Club - When Even Your Candids Look Composed

The adults-only Vibe Beach Club is the kind of space that captures the way a good vacation feels. Think Plush loungers, infinity hot tubs and uninterrupted ocean viewsIt's the sort of setting where you're not trying to chase the perfect shot - it happens naturally.

7. The Aqua Slidecoaster - Chaos, But Make It Content

Hear us out. The Aqua Slidecoaster is a hybrid waterslide and roller coaster that wraps around the ship's funnel in two brightly coloured tubes, launching riders through uphill sections, drops, and twists across three decks. The visual - neon tracks against the open sky and the expression on someone's face mid-launch is genuinely great content. Get the POV in a waterproof case or stand on the deck and capture the moment. Either way, it makes the camera roll.

8. The Drop - Ten Stories of Pure Expression

If the Slidecoaster is chaos, The Drop is commitment. A ten-story free-fall dry slide - one of the only ones at sea, where the only way is straight down. The photo opportunity here is all about the expression.

9. Glow Court - The Night Shift Selfie

By day, it is a high-tech LED sports floor. By night, it transforms into something that looks like it belongs in a music video - colour underfoot, the deck lit up, the ocean dark beyond the rails. It's the spot for the photo that says "the night was good" without needing a caption. This is what low-light phone photography was made for.

10. Indulge Food Hall - Where the Food Is the Story

Open-air, set on Ocean Boulevard, and running ten global cuisine stations, Indulge Food Hall is made for food content. Whether is a bowl of noodles with the ocean behind it or a dessert plated against the sky, the backdrop changes with every meal. -Bbreakfast, lunch or al fresco dinner - if you're a food content creator, this is your part of the ship.

11. The Haven - No Crowds, No Compromises

For the selfie that requires nothing additional, The Haven is the answer. This private enclave within the ship has its own sun decks, dedicated elevators, and a slower pace. No crowds, unobstructed views and understated elegane. It feels less "I'm on a cruise", more "I live here now".

12. At Every Port - The "Let's Take a Selfie" Shore Excursion

The camera roll doesn't stop when the ship docks. Across many of Norwegian Cruise Line's destinations - from the colourful plazas of Cozumel to the blue-domed churches of Santorini to the iconic landmarks of Rome, a dedicated *Let's Take a Selfie* shore excursion takes guests to the most photogenic spots in each port, with a selfie tutor to help with angles, lighting and composition. It's sightseeing along with a masterclass in photography. And when you return to the ship you have captured an entire destination, not just visit it.

June 21 is National Selfie Day. Currently, Norwegian Luna is sailing seven-day itineraries to the Caribbean from Miami.

For more information about Norwegian Luna and her voyages visit: here

Norwegian Luna is a state-of-the-art, 3,565-passenger cruise ship and the newest vessel in Norwegian Cruise Line's premium Prima-Plus class. Sailing primarily in the Caribbean, it is highly celebrated for its fast-paced activities, high-end design, and vibrant onboard atmosphere

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)