New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI/SRV): Nitte (Deemed to be University) is holding its 12th Annual Convocation on November 5, 2022, at 10.00 AM in the presence of the Chancellor, Sri. N. Vinaya Hegde at Nitte Grounds, KSHEMA campus. The Chief Guest, Prof Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, Chairperson, University Grants Commission, New Delhi, will deliver the Convocation address.

Prof Dr Satheesh Kumar Bhandary, Vice Chancellor, will deliver the welcome address, while Prof Dr M. Shantharam Shetty, Pro-Chancellor (Hospital Management), Sri. Vishal Hegde, Pro-Chancellor (Admn), Prof Dr M.S. Moodithaya, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Prof Dr Harsha Halahalli, Registrar, Prof Dr Prasad B. Shetty, Controller of Examinations will be present.

Nitte (Deemed to be University) is honored to have Prof Dr Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, Chairperson, University Grants Commission, as the Chief Guest for the Convocation. Dr Kumar is a researcher interested in nanotechnology and was the Vice Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi before he was appointed Chairperson of UGC.

Dr Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar said, "Nitte has led the transformation of higher education in India as envisioned in the new National Education Policy. Post their graduation, we urge students to invest in higher education and lead the change this economy needs."

Nearly a thousand students undergraduates, postgraduates, and doctoral students from diverse disciplines like medicine, dentistry, pharmacy, physiotherapy, nursing, allied health sciences, architecture, media & communication, and biological sciences will receive their degrees on this much-awaited day. Achievers from various programs will be honored with University Gold Medals, Endowment Gold Medals, and Merit Certificates. A total of 20 gold medals will be presented.

During the Convocation, Nitte (Deemed to be University) will be conferring the Doctor of Science (Honoris causa) degree on distinguished scientist and research administrator Prof. T S Rao, Former Senior Advisor, Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Ministry of Science & Technology, Government of India. He has served for more than three years in DBT and played a significant role in developing and implementing the National Polio Eradication Program. He contributed to India's success in becoming a polio-free nation in 2014. He has also coordinated the developing and commercializing of the first indigenously developed rotavirus vaccines introduced in the National Immunization Program.

Nitte (Deemed to be University), established in 2008, has emerged as a University that stands for quality and values. With the recognition of its first off-campus centre at Nitte, Karkala, it has become a multi-disciplinary University with nearly six thousand students. In 2022, it was ranked 75th among Indian Universities by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). It has been accredited with an A+ Grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council of India. It is in the Rank Band of 401-450 in the QS World Universities Rankings - Asia. Its sustainable development initiatives have been recognized by its position in the world's Top 300 Universities in the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings.

To learn more about this esteemed university, please visit - https://nitte.edu.in/

