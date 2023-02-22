New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): The jury of the prestigious India Digital Awards (IDA), instituted under the India Digital Summit (IDS), a flagship conference organized by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), has adjudicated Nithin Kamath, founder and CEO, Zerodha, to be the Digital Person of the Year. Zepto, an e-grocery start-up, was awarded for being the Digital Start-up of the Year.

The 13th edition of the India Digital Awards ceremony was held on February 21, 2023, concluding the two-day-long 17th edition of India's oldest and largest digital conference, the India Digital Summit. The awards were given away in 57 categories, recognizing, 360 degrees, the brightest and the best, individuals as well as enterprises, in India's digital ecosystem.

Also Read | Tamila Melnichenko, 82, Has One Last Wish: to Be Buried in Ukraine. A Year Ago, She Was … – Latest Tweet by Reuters.

The IDA jury in judging Kamath as the Digital Person of the Year recognized his stellar contribution to the 'promotion of internet and/or mobile services in India' through the work of his company, Zerodha, a leading Indian financial services company, which has 'rendered significant developments in the digital domain in terms of reach, accessibility, convenience and acceptance with proven results'. Just approaching his mid-40s, Kamath is already a name to reckon with in his field.

E-grocery start-up Zepto received the feather of the Digital Start-up of the Year in its hat for demonstrating 'commendable growth in its operations at a brisk pace and promises to make it big in the industry in near future'. Founded in 2021, the start-up company already has a presence across 10 major cities in India and delivers more than 5000 products. Zepto has also introduced a cafe offering that allows customers to order coffee, tea, and other cafe items, along with their groceries.

Also Read | The Chief of Taiwan’s Military Told a Local Magazine the Island’s Forces Could Repel … – Latest Tweet by Bloomberg.

Out of several other categories of the IDA, another key category is the Digital Agency of the Year, which is given away in three sub-categories: gold, silver and bronze. This category is awarded to agencies, which have won an award or have been shortlisted in multiple categories, scoring points for various parameters. Interactive Avenues - A Reprise Network Company, took away the Gold. Silver went to Kinnect. Mindshare and Affinity Global Advertising won the bronze jointly.

Interactive Avenues, which won the gold prize, is India's leading full-service digital marketing company, which offers a comprehensive range of services including media, programmatic, data & analytics, e-commerce, paid search, social media, SEO, ORM, creative and web development.

Silver winner Kinnect is a full-service digital marketing agency which offers various services such as creative strategy and social media, media, video production, influencer outreach, Web and SEO, and online reputation management.

Out of the two bronze winners, Mindshare is a media services company that accelerates 'good growth' for its clients in the age of transformation, defining good growth as business growth that is enduring and sustainable whilst also helping to shape society and the world for the better. Affinity Global Advertising is an ad tech company, which creates user engagement products for digital media, with a particular focus on user experience.

For a complete list of the 13th IDA categories and winners please visit: 13th India Digital Awards (iamaiawards.in)

Established in 2004, the Internet & Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) is a not-for-profit industry body and the country's only organization representing the digital services industry with over 400 Indian and multinational corporations as its members, which include established companies in diverse sectors of the digital ecosystem as well as start-ups. Its mandate is to expand and enhance the online and mobile value-added services sectors. It is dedicated to presenting a unified voice of the businesses it represents to the government, investors, consumers and other stakeholders. IAMAI represents varied sectors such as online gaming, digital advertising, digital entertainment, TravelTech, digital payments, Fintech, digital commerce, Edutech, Healthtech, Agritech, blockchain, Big data, ML, AI & IoT, AR/ VR, LogisticsTech and so on.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)