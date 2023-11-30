BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 30: Halma, the global group of life-saving technology companies, marks 15 years in India, a significant milestone reinforcing Halma's long-term investment in India and the APAC region. Operating across the Safety, Healthcare, and Environmental & Analysis sectors, Halma is uniquely positioned in India, with over thirty-one companies innovating to address some of the big problems of our time. Halma India has more than 250 employees who are based in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Noida, and Thanjavur. Halma companies apply their technologies to help solve real world problems, such as improving water quality, tackling preventable blindness, providing fire safety in critical infrastructure, and ensuring the smooth flow of vehicles. "Our journey in India has been guided by our purpose, which is fundamental to who we are as an organisation and a key driver to our evolution over the years," said Prasenjit Datta, Managing Director, Halma India.

Also Read | Dowry Death in Bihar: Newly-Married Woman Killed by Her Husband and In-Laws for Dowry in Nalanda District; Accused Absconding.

"By putting the purpose at the forefront, our companies and teams stay focused to deliver our long-term strategy across niche sectors, remain closer to the markets and customers we serve, and strengthen the group's foundation in the region. As we commemorate this anniversary milestone, I'd like to thank all our customers, partners, and employees across India for contributing to this journey and helping grow a safer, cleaner, and healthier future for everyone, every day."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Also Read | Google Announces Play Store's Best Apps and Games of 2023 in India Which Helped People Through Critical Needs.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)