Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 30 (ANI/PNN): The importance of life insurance for ensuring financial security is well-known, but the penetration of life insurance in the country remains abysmally low at just over 3 per cent. The huge financial risks women are exposed to due to lack of life insurance cover is what inspired Meha Parekh, a high school student from Ahmedabad, to set up a startup that focuses on making insurance accessible to women.

Meha's startup InSurvive is a social venture that is insuring the lives of women from underprivileged backgrounds and making them self-reliant. The Ahmedabad International School (AIS) student is also working with banks to create a more equitable society.

"While working on a school project, I learnt that a lot of women had bank accounts, but only a small minority had life insurance. Women are the main beneficiaries of life insurance but are reluctant to avail of insurance even though cases of families facing financial struggles due to the breadwinner's death are quite common. The objective of establishing InSurvive was to make women aware of the importance of insurance and to make it easy for them to purchase insurance," says Meha.

InSurvive has collaborated with NGOs such as Karma Foundation, Yoganjali Kelvani Mandal, and Akhand Jyot, as well as some corporate houses to hold insurance camps. Banks are also invited to the camps and the women are enrolled for government subsidised insurance schemes. The startup also assists women not having a bank account to open one.

"Hundreds of women have been able to avail of life insurance policies easily at these camps, and we are happy to have been able to help secure their future," says Meha.

As an extension of its work, InSurvive is also empowering women to become self-reliant. The startup organises empowerment sessions at Yoganjali Kelvani Mandal where LIC officials explained to them women how they can become insurance agents and become financially independent.

"We want to help women find financial stability, independence, and dignity. We want to equip women with knowledge of insurance and prepare them to resolve any financial predicaments they may encounter. We are in talks with several NGOs to hold insurance camps and hope to reach the maximum number of women," adds the young entrepreneur. Meha's social venture has drawn tremendous support and appreciation from different NGOs.

"We were highly impressed when we first came across this startup. It has a unique idea and has the potential to have a profound impact on the lives of beneficiary women. We have already held an insurance camp along with InSurvive and look forward to working closely with it in the future," says Chiranjiv Patel, entrepreneur and founder of Karma Foundation.

For more details, please visit our website: https://www.insurvive.co.in. InSurvive can also be reached on +91 9099968601 and insurvive1@gmail.com.

