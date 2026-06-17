Business News | 18th BML Munjal Awards for 'Business Excellence Through Learning and Development'

Unveiling of Braille (English) Edition of The Making of Hero at the 18th BML Munjal Awards Ceremony

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], June 17: The 18th edition of the BML Munjal Awards was presented today at the Mindmine Summit 2026 in New Delhi, recognising organisations that have demonstrated excellence in learning and development while delivering measurable impact for business, customers and society.

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The winners of the 18th BML Munjal Awards were:

- Sustained Excellence: Tata Power

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- Public Sector Undertaking (PSU): Engineers India Limited

- Private Sector Manufacturing: Minda Corporation

- Emerging Stars: Sagar Defence Engineering

The Jury's Special Mention Awards were presented to Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) and Aravind Eye Care System for their outstanding contributions and impact.

Instituted in memory of Dr. Brijmohan Lall Munjal, Founder and Chairman Emeritus of the Hero Group, the Awards honour organisations that view learning as a strategic driver of performance, innovation and long-term growth.

The Awards ceremony was presided over by Shri Mohan Bhagwat, Sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), who presented the honours to the winners before delivering a keynote address on "Bharat ka Nirmaan: Roots, Values, Future."

In his address, Shri Mohan Bhagwat, Sarsanghchalak of RSS spoke about the importance of teaching future generations about taking pride in their work. He highlighted the importance of values-based leadership, social responsibility and institution-building in shaping India's future. He underscored the need for collective efforts towards national development while remaining rooted in India's cultural ethos.

Speaking on the occasion, Sunil Kant Munjal, Chairman, Hero Enterprise said, "The BML Munjal Awards were established to recognise organisations that understand a simple but powerful truth: sustainable success is built on people. As businesses navigate rapid technological, economic and social change, the ability to continuously learn, adapt and develop talent has become a defining competitive advantage. The growing participation in these Awards reflects the increasing commitment of Indian organisations to building cultures of learning, excellence and purpose."

A special highlight of the evening was the unveiling of the Braille edition of 'The Making of Hero' by Shri Mohan Bhagwat and Sunil Kant Munjal. Authored by Sunil Kant Munjal, the book chronicles the inception, growth and evolution of the Hero Group from a family-led enterprise into a globally recognised conglomerate. The Braille edition reflects a commitment to making inspiring stories of entrepreneurship and nation-building accessible to a wider audience.

Over the years, the BML Munjal Awards have emerged as one of India's most respected recognitions for organisational excellence in learning and development. Participation has grown from 35 companies in the inaugural edition to nearly 300 organisations in 2026, reflecting the increasing importance businesses place on talent development, capability building and continuous learning.

The Awards follow a rigorous multi-stage evaluation process, with assessments conducted by Grant Thornton Bharat, the Awards' knowledge partner, and final selections made by an eminent jury comprising some of India's most distinguished business leaders.

The BML Munjal Awards continue to champion learning and development as a cornerstone of organisational excellence, innovation and nation-building, while recognising institutions that are creating meaningful impact through investments in people and capability building.

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