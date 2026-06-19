Business News | 1924 Clock House -- India's Premier Colonial-Era Heritage Resort Debuts in Munnar, Kerala

VMPL

Munnar (Kerala) [India], June 19: A century-old planter's bungalow launches as the best five-star luxury resort in munnar, kerala, offering guests restored colonial architecture, Ayurveda wellness, and curated tea-estate experiences.

Also Read | 2026-27 Premier League Start Date Announced, Check Full Fixtures As Defending Champions Arsenal To Kickoff Season on August 21.

1924 Clock House, a restored colonial-era stone bungalow near Attukad Waterfalls in Pallivasal, has opened as a five-star luxury resort amid Munnar's tea valleys. The property retains its hand-built stone walls, original chimneys, and iconic clock tower--once the estate's timekeeper and now the resort's signature landmark.

At the heart of the bungalow stands the Grand Fireplace, a century-old centerpiece around which guests gather on misty evenings. Individually restored rooms, including the Churchill Bridge and Ladies Bridge, offer luxury colonial interiors with views over the tea plantations and historic chimneys. The resort's infinity pool extends toward the valley horizon, creating a seamless visual merge with the surrounding hills.

Also Read | PM Modi Joins Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' Trend: BJP India Drops Explosive Edit With Blockbuster Movie's Track 'Move' (Watch Viral Video).

Dining is anchored by the Victorian Borma, a heritage cooking experience inspired by early 20th-century plantation kitchens, alongside a fireplace-lit restaurant serving Kerala and continental cuisine. Wellness offerings include traditional Ayurveda therapies and yoga set against the tea gardens making it the luxurious wellness retreat in kerala.

Guests can also enjoy guided tea plantation walks, heritage storytelling sessions, bonfire evenings, nature trails, bird watching, and a dedicated children's activity zone. For events, The Planters' Theatre banquet hall combines stone walls and Burma teak interiors for weddings and private gatherings.

Three curated stay packages are available: the Tea Garden Love Escape, Tea Garden Colonial Escape, and Family Delight Package, catering to couples, families, and heritage-seeking travellers alike.

Guests experiences at 1924 Clockhouse reviews state that they seek more than just a place to stay. Visitors look for destinations that offer history, ethnicity, culture, and authentic local experiences. When you travel to a heritage bungalow that carries the stories and memories of a bygone era, where the British once used it as their summer retreat, the experience becomes truly special.

Recognized as a historic and exotic stay by Incredible India and featured on several renowned travel websites, this heritage property offers a unique glimpse into the past while providing modern comfort.

So, when you stay in Munnar, make it a different experience. Choose a place that is not just accommodation, but a journey through history, culture, and timeless charm.

About 1924 Clock House

1924 Clock House is a five-star luxury heritage bungalow resort in Pallivasal, Munnar, Kerala. Built in 1924 for colonial-era plantation managers, the restored property combines Victorian stone architecture including its iconic clock tower and Grand Fireplace with modern luxury, Ayurveda wellness, heritage dining, and curated plantation experiences.

Know more

Media Contact

1924 Clock House Munnar

Near Attukad Waterfalls, Pallivasal, Munnar, Kerala - 685565

Phone: +91 62823 17849

Email: bookings@1924clockhousemunnar.com

Website: https://1924clockhousemunnar.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)