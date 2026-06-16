Business News | 20 Indian Cities Ranked on Style in 2026; Bengaluru Leads on Innovation, Chandigarh Beats Chennai

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 16: Walk through any Indian city and you will find a distinct style language at play. Some cities wear their heritage on their sleeve. Others are being shaped by streetwear, sustainability and a younger generation rewriting the rules. Indian style has never been one thing and it never will be.

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But what actually makes a city stylish?

A Diamond Is Forever India by De Beers went looking for an answer. The result is the City Style Quotient (CSQ) 2026, a ranking of 20 Indian cities built on real data including digital conversation volume, media visibility, fashion industry indicators and retail trade data.

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Mumbai topped the list at 96.1 out of 100. Delhi came in second at 93.5. Bengaluru third at 90.2.

No surprises at the top. The interesting part starts below that.

Bengaluru took third place and also walked away with two category titles: Trend Uptake Leader and Conscious Style Capital. A city known more for its startup culture than its style credentials has been quietly building one of the most interesting fashion ecosystems in the country. Sustainable brands, homegrown labels, consumers who actually think before they buy. The data picked up on all of it.

Chandigarh came in fifth at 82.2, ahead of Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune and Jaipur. Luxury spending, premium athleisure, high end lifestyle purchases: the numbers tell the story of a city that has outgrown its regional tag and become a national style symbol.

Chennai did not make the top five but claimed the one title that will get people talkin:. India's Jewellery Style Capital, ahead of Mumbai and Delhi both. Anyone who knows Chennai knows this has always been true. Now there is data to back it up.

The top five

Mumbai - 96.1

Delhi - 93.5

Bengaluru - 90.2

Kolkata - 85.0

Chandigarh - 82.2

Category winners

Most Fashionable City Overall - Mumbai

Most Fashion Curious City - Delhi

Retail Hub of India - Mumbai

Most Style Visible City - Mumbai

Trend Uptake Leader - Bengaluru

Most Talked About Fashion City - Delhi

Celebrity Style Capital - Mumbai

Jewellery Style Capital - Chennai

Designer Hub - Mumbai

Everyday Style City - Delhi

Conscious Style Capital - Bengaluru

India's style story is no longer playing out in just a few cities. Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai. Each one doing something different. Each one doing it well.

Style is ultimately an expression of identity and every city tells that story differently. This study celebrates the diversity of fashion across India and highlights the many cultural influences that shape the way people dress, shop and express themselves.

About the study

The City Style Quotient 2026 is one of the most geographically diverse style studies conducted on India. The 20 cities in the index span metros like Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru, tier 2 markets like Indore and Ahmedabad, heritage and craft cities like Varanasi, Lucknow and Jaipur, coastal destinations like Kochi and Goa, and northeastern cities including Guwahati, Srinagar and Gangtok. Each city was scored across 10 metrics including search demand, retail activity, style visibility, trend adoption, digital engagement, celebrity influence, jewellery influence, designer density, everyday fashion and sustainable fashion. Scores were tallied out of 100 and all rankings are relative within the 20 city set.

See where your city ranks. View the full City Style Quotient 2026 here: https://adiamondisforever.com/en-in/style/most-stylish-cities-in-india-2026/

For further information, interviews, or media queries, please contact:

Himanshi Somvanshi: Himanshi.Somvanshi@greenpark.digital

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