Business News | 21BY72 Season 5 Set to Bring Bharat's Startup, Business & Investment Ecosystem to Surat on 13-14 June 2026

PNN

Surat (Gujarat) [India], June 12: After four successful and impactful editions, 21BY72 - Bharat's Leading Startup Summit is set to return with its landmark Season 5 on 13th & 14th June 2026 at Avadh Utopia, Surat, Gujarat.

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Presented by Arham Share, co-sponsored by Sangini Group, and hosted by Arigato Capital, 21BY72 has evolved into one of Bharat's fastest-growing platforms for entrepreneurship, innovation, investment, business collaboration, and ecosystem development.

What started as a vision to build stronger connections between founders and investors has today grown into a thriving ecosystem that brings together entrepreneurs, startups, MSMEs, corporates, venture capital funds, angel investors, family offices, policymakers, wealth managers, investment bankers, creators, professionals, students, and industry leaders from across India and beyond.

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Over the years, the summit has played a meaningful role in fostering entrepreneurship, enabling collaborations, facilitating investment conversations, supporting innovation, and positioning Surat as an emerging destination for startups and venture capital activity.

Open to the Entire Business & Innovation Ecosystem

21BY72 Season 5 is designed as a platform for every stakeholder in the entrepreneurial journey.

The summit welcomes participation from:

* Startup Founders

* Aspiring Entrepreneurs

* MSMEs

* Business Owners

* Corporate Leaders

* Venture Capital Funds

* Angel Investors

* Family Offices

* Private Equity Firms

* Wealth Managers

* Investment Bankers

* Incubators

* Accelerators

* Startup Enablers

* Creators & Influencers

* Professionals

* Researchers

* Students

* Policymakers

* Innovation Enthusiasts

Whether an attendee is looking to raise capital, discover investment opportunities, build strategic partnerships, gain industry insights, explore innovation, showcase products and services, expand their network, or simply learn from accomplished leaders, 21BY72 offers a unique platform designed to create meaningful opportunities for all.

The summit remains completely open to anyone who wishes to learn, connect, collaborate, invest, build, or contribute to Bharat's entrepreneurial future.

Impact Created Across Four Seasons

* 10,000+ Attendees

* 1,000+ Investors & Ecosystem Leaders

* 100+ Venture Capital Funds

* 250+ Startup & Business Showcases

* 100+ Speakers

* 55+ Panel Discussions

* 60+ Live Startup Pitches

Beyond these numbers, the summit has enabled thousands of founder-investor interactions, strategic partnerships, business collaborations, mentorship opportunities, ecosystem connections, and long-term relationships that continue to create value across industries.

Season 5 Highlights

* 100+ Companies Showcasing Across Promising Sectors

* 70+ Speakers & Industry Leaders

* Participation from Venture Capital Funds, Angel Investors & Family Offices

* Startup Pitching Opportunities

* Fundraising & Investor Connect Sessions

* Strategic Partnership Opportunities

* Founder-Investor Networking

* Industry-Specific Panel Discussions

* Fireside Chats

* Business Collaboration Opportunities

* Ecosystem Networking Sessions

* Knowledge Sharing & Learning Experiences

Distinguished Speakers

* Pratik Gandhi

* Ashneer Grover

* Angad Bedi

* Zaheer Iqbal

* Parul Gulati

* Manan Vohra

* Arjun Vaidya

* Sarthak Ahuja

Along with several founders, investors, policymakers, creators and industry experts.

Blessed by Visionary Leaders

* Shri Bhupendra Patel - Hon'ble Chief Minister of Gujarat

* Shri C. R. Patil - Hon'ble Union Minister

* Shri Harsh Sanghavi - Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat

* Shri M. Nagarajan, IAS - Municipal Commissioner, Surat

* Shri Tejas Parmar, IAS - District Collector, Surat

* Shri Swaroop P., IAS - Industries Commissioner, Government of Gujarat

* Shri Banchhanidhi Pani, IAS - Municipal Commissioner, Ahmedabad

The Visionaries Behind 21BY72

Rachit Poddar

* Founder, 21BY72

* Rachit Group

* 3C's & Co.

* Startup Investor

CA Prateek Tosniwal

* Founder, 21BY72

* Partner, MICS International

* Startup Investor

CA Mehul Shah

* Founder, 21BY72

* Partner, Rasesh Shah & Co.

* Startup Investor

Sharad Todi

* Founder, 21BY72

* Director, Shard Finlease

* Co-Founder, Nuxagen Nutrition

* Startup Investor

Leadership Perspectives

Rachit Poddar, Founder - 21BY72

"When we started 21BY72, the objective was simple -- create a platform where ambitious entrepreneurs could access the people, capital, knowledge, and opportunities needed to accelerate their growth. Over time, it has evolved into something much larger than an event. Today, 21BY72 represents a community of founders, investors, business leaders, policymakers, creators, and changemakers who believe in building the future together.

Surat has always been known for its entrepreneurial spirit. Through 21BY72, we aspire to position the city as a globally recognised destination for innovation, investment, and entrepreneurship. Season 5 is another step towards building Surat's global startup story while showcasing Bharat's entrepreneurial potential to the world."

CA Prateek Tosniwal, Founder - 21BY72

"The next decade belongs to entrepreneurs. Across Bharat, we are witnessing extraordinary founders building world-class businesses and solving meaningful problems. However, founders need more than capital; they need access to networks, mentorship, strategic guidance, partnerships, and opportunities. 21BY72 serves as a bridge connecting all stakeholders of the ecosystem."

CA Mehul Shah, Founder - 21BY72

"Great ecosystems are built when innovation meets capital, experience, governance, and execution. Over the years, 21BY72 has become a platform where meaningful conversations lead to meaningful action. We are committed to creating an environment where entrepreneurs can learn from experienced leaders, connect with investors, explore partnerships, and gain access to resources needed to build sustainable businesses."

Sharad Todi, Founder - 21BY72

"Entrepreneurship remains one of the strongest drivers of economic growth, innovation, and employment generation. Every successful business creates opportunities that extend far beyond itself. By bringing together investors, business leaders, policymakers, and entrepreneurs under one roof, we hope to create an environment where ideas can transform into impactful businesses."

Building Surat's Global Startup Story

Over the years, 21BY72 has hosted:

* Aman Gupta

* Anupam Mittal

* Ghazal Alagh

* Raj Shamani

* Azhar Iqubal

* Dr. A. Velumani

* Vijay Kedia

* Saina Nehwal

* Neha Dhupia

* Radhika Madan

* Chahatt Khanna

* Ganeshprasad Sridharan

and many others.

The summit continues to attract participation from across India and international markets, strengthening Surat's emergence as a hub for innovation, entrepreneurship, investment, and business collaboration.

As 21BY72 enters its fifth season, the platform remains committed to its mission of fostering entrepreneurship, enabling innovation, facilitating investment, and creating opportunities that contribute to Bharat's long-term growth story.

21BY72 Season 5 will be held on 13th-14th June 2026 at Avadh Utopia, Surat, Gujarat.

For registrations and more information, visit www.21by72.com.

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