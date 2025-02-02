New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): Twenty-three per cent of Indian businesses have already implemented AI, surpassing other survey markets, while 73 per cent expect to expand AI use in 2025, well above the survey average of 52 per cent, according to CPA Australia's Business Technology Report 2024, in collaboration with the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM).

The Business Technology Report 2024, is highlighted that 60 per cent of surveyed Indian businesses plan to strengthen cybersecurity, outpacing the survey's average of 47 per cent.

Prof. Dale Pinto FCPA (Aust.), Global President & Chair of the Board, CPA Australia, emphasized the deep-rooted ties between India and Australia beyond trade and diplomacy.

He stated, "Australia and India share a partnership that goes beyond trade and diplomacy. It is a bond rooted in shared values, deep connections, and mutual aspirations. Considering this strong relationship, India plays a critical role in CPA Australia's global strategy."

He added, "By forging strategic partnerships with key Indian bodies like ASSOCHAM and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), we seek to drive knowledge sharing and support business professionals in India to equip them for addressing emerging market needs."

In line with this vision, CPA Australia and ASSOCHAM signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster collaboration, enhance professional skills, and promote global best practices.

Chris Freeland AM, CEO, CPA Australia, stated, "As the third-oldest professional accounting body in the world, CPA Australia is committed to empowering professionals with the tools, knowledge, and global perspectives they need to navigate today's complex business environment. With this partnership with ASSOCHAM, we aim to foster innovation, build capabilities, and create opportunities for the next generation of talent.""

Highlighting the report's findings, Prof. Dale Pinto remarked, ""India's rapid adoption of AI and technology highlights the growing need for continuous professional development to build contemporary and interdisciplinary skills for the AI era."

The discussions between CPA Australia and ASSOCHAM is alsoaligned to India's long-term economic goals, including its vision to become a developed nation by 2047, with a strong focus on digital transformation and infrastructure investment. (ANI)

