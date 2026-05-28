Business News | 28 BLACK Energy Drink Expands India Footprint With Blinkit Launch

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 28: 28 BLACK, the premium German energy drink, continues to scale its presence in India with its launch on Blinkit, India's leading quick commerce platform, further strengthening its rapidly expanding omnichannel footprint across key urban markets. Consumers in Mumbai and Hyderabad can now order the drink chilled and receive it within minutes, as part of the brand's broader expansion across quick commerce, retail, and distribution channels in India.

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The Blinkit launch marks a key step in the company's quick-commerce strategy, addressing rising urban demand for instant delivery while accelerating access to its premium, taurine-free energy drinks.

"Energy is an impulse - people want it now, not later. That's exactly why Blinkit makes sense for us," says Daniel Geuther, CEO of Yinbev, the exclusive importer of 28 BLACK in India. "We're seeing strong demand for our Acai and Gummibar flavours, and this partnership allows us to scale faster while complementing our broader retail and distribution rollout."

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Imported from Germany, 28 BLACK is positioned as a premium lifestyle energy drink defined by its distinctive flavours and focus on taste and quality, with its Acai and Gummibar variants driving early growth in the Indian market.

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