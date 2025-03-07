VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 7: Ashoka School of Business, in association with the All India Management Association (AIMA), successfully hosted the 28th Student Management Games (SMG 2024-25)- Chanakya, a prestigious National-Level Business Simulation Competition. The event brought together management students from across South India, offering them a unique opportunity to experience real-world business challenges. The evented witnessed intense competition among the brightest minds from undergraduate students from commerce and business management across south India. It allowed participants to step into the roles of business leaders and make critical strategic decisions using simulation tools.

This competition showcased overwhelming response by the participants with 80 teams competing over two days for prelims. 20 teams advanced for regional finale for third day. All the teams engaged in simulated business decision-making, tackling market dynamics and corporate challenges using AIMA's advanced simulation game 'CHANAKYA'. The following teams were winners @ Regional Round

* Winner: - Veeranari Chakali Ilamma Women's University (Koti)* 1st Runner-Up: - ST. Anns College (Mehdipatnam)* 2nd Runner-Up: - Avinash Collge of Commerce (Basheerbagh)

The winners were recognized with trophies, medals, certificates, and gift hampers from AIMA & ASB and they also received accolades for their outstanding performances, showcasing exceptional analytical and decision-making skills. These Teams will be advanced for National Finale which will be held at Coimbatore, on 26th March, 2025.

Speeches & Remarks:

1. Sri Surya Jeedigunta, Chief Guest, Member of BRICS Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BRICS-CCI): In today's VUCA world, professionals must be prepared to tackle unexpected disruptions with confidence. Events like SMG help students build essential skills such as adaptability, leadership, and problem-solving, which are critical for success in dynamic business landscapes. I am impressed by the use of the Chanakya simulation, as it provides a realistic experience. I wish all the participants the very best for their future endeavours."

2. Sri Arjun Nomula, Secretary, Ashoka School of Business: Ashoka School of Business is proud to host this prestigious event, reinforcing our commitment to providing industry-relevant education. It was a pleasure to see so many institutions participate, and we would like to thank AIMA for their continued support.

3. Dr. Y. Lakshman Kumar, Director, Ashoka School of Business: The competition displayed remarkable strategy and problem-solving skills. The realistic Chanakya simulation, pitting teams from different cities against each other, truly tested their abilities. Ashoka School of Business provided an exceptional platform, preparing them for the future. We're confident they'll excel.

4. Dr. Swathi, Dean, Ashoka School of Business: Experiential learning, and the SMG competition has provided an ideal platform for students to apply their management knowledge in a competitive setting. The enthusiasm and dedication displayed by the participants were truly inspiring.

5. Sri Ashu Sikri, Asst. Director, AIMA: Through platforms like SMG, we aim to create a pipeline of future industry leaders who are ready to tackle real-world business challenges. Appreciated ASB for hospitality and seamless execution of the event.

6. Sri Pradeep Kumar, Manager, AIMA: Such competitions not only build analytical capabilities but also encourage students to think creatively and make data-driven decisions. It is the best institute they have experienced from all over India for their meticulous and continuous support. Even mentioned that ASB created a bench mark for organising such a prestigious event.

At the end, AIMA and ASB reaffirmed their commitment to bridging academic learning with practical business applications.

