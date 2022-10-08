Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): SRM University-AP celebrated its second convocation on 08 October 2022, at 3 pm in APJ Abdul Kalam Auditorium on campus. Former Chairman of ISRO, Dr K Radhakrishnan, addressed students as the day's chief guest. Dr S Chandrasekhar, Secretary, DST, was conferred an honorary doctorate at the ceremony.

"Your inventive and fertile minds are the bedrock for realising Vision India 2047," said Dr S Radhakrishnan in his Convocation Address, appreciating the Class of 2022. He further expressed his delight in witnessing the Pan-India reach of SRM and its compelling vision for internationalisation and emerging as a world-class educational hub. The Guest of Honour Dr S Chandrasekhar, in his acceptance speech, congratulated the graduands and talked about his vision of a sustainable planet where India becomes an innovation-driven country in next 20 years. He further called upon the girl students of SRM AP to be the next generation leaders of tomorrow.

Founder Chancellor of the university and Member of Parliament Dr T R Paarivendhar congratulated the graduands and medal winners for upholding the highest standards of intellectual and creative excellence. "Continue lifelong learning in your chosen fields and make your parents, alma mater and our nation proud," he added. "These graduands who go out to the world are our testament to the best in class Research, Placements, Entrepreneurship, and Higher Studies opportunities here," said the Pro-Chancellor of the University, Dr P Satyanarayanan. Vice Chancellor Prof Manoj K Arora, presented the Annual Report and highlighted that SRM AP is built on a solid foundation of excellent infrastructure, highly qualified faculty, humble supporting staff, bright students and generous management.

Prof Arora elucidated that the university has 60 projects with an outlay of 24.06 crores funded by the Government of India and industry giants. When it comes to higher studies, 22 students from the Class of 2022 are admitted to Ivy League and QS top-ranked universities abroad with exciting scholarships. There has been 100 per cent placement for the last two consecutive years with an average salary of 7 LPA. The highest salary offered to the Class of 2022 is 44.91 LPA for two students. He also shared that SRM AP's Hatchlab Research Centre is an MSME Business Incubator where the government grants up to 15 Lakhs for making prototypes and 1 crore for setting up cutting-edge equipment. A landmark MoU with Indian Bank aids students with up to 50 crores for their start-up ventures.

At the 2nd Convocation, 1153 students were presented with awards, degrees, and medals in BTech, BBA, BA, BSc, MBA and PhD programmes. Members of the Board of Management and Academic Council, Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof D Narayana Rao, Registrar Dr R Premkumar, Former Vice Chancellor and Advisor of the university Prof V S Rao, Deans, Directors, Heads of the departments, faculty and staff members, alums, parents of graduands were present on the occasion.

