Panipat [India], March 28: The 2nd International Home Textile Summit (IHTS 2025), organized by the Home Textile Exporters' Welfare Association (HEWA), has successfully positioned Panipat as a leading hub for global discussions on home textiles. Hosted at Hotel Days Inn, Panipat, this landmark event saw an unprecedented gathering of industry leaders, policymakers, and international buyers, reinforcing India's growing influence in the global textile market.

India's Textile Future: Innovation, Sustainability & Market Expansion

The summit, supported by the Ministry of MSME, Government of India, under the IC Scheme, was virtually inaugurated by Former Union Minister of Commerce, Shri Suresh Prabhu, who emphasized:

"Indian exporters are the backbone of global trade, and HEWA has been instrumental in their growth. The future lies in sustainability, innovation, and strategic global partnerships."

HEWA President Anant Srivastava echoed this sentiment, urging Indian MSMEs to capitalize on new market opportunities and drive innovation in home textiles in his inaugural address.

Key Highlights from IHTS 2025

* India's Expanding Textile Trade with Arab Nations

Dr. Waiel Awwad, Secretary General, Indo-Arab Chamber of Commerce, Industry & Agriculture (IACCIA),highlighted the rising demand for Indian home textiles in Middle Eastern and African markets, underscoring Panipat's historical significance in global trade.

* Launch of the Knowledge Report - "Panipat Cluster: Challenges & Opportunities"

The much-anticipated report, released by Ms. Jigna Shah, Managing Editor, Textile Value Chain, provided strategic insights into high-potential markets and solutions for strengthening Panipat's textile exports.

* Global Delegations & International Participation

The summit welcomed global industry leaders from the UK, South Africa, South Korea, the UAE, and the Middle East, including:

Basil Baradeiya (Tunisia-India Chamber of Commerce)

Geoffrey Wallance Butler (UK Textile Expert)

Koo Hyunmo, CEO, A-ART (South Korea)

Anuraag Sengar, Affinity General Trading, UAE

* Expert Panel Discussions on Global Opportunities

The summit featured three high-impact sessions focusing on:

Strengthening global partnerships in home textiles

Expanding India's textile exports in Gulf & African markets

Branding, international exposure, and sustainability in textiles

HEWA's Commitment to Global Expansion

HEWA reaffirmed its dedication to empowering MSMEs and Indian exporters by:

* Creating new business opportunities in international markets

* Strengthening trade collaborations with Gulf & African nations

* Advocating for policy support for textile exporters

* Promoting sustainable and innovative textile solutions

"India's home textile industry is on a transformative journey, and HEWA is committed to ensuring its continued success on the global stage," said HEWA Director Vikas Singh Chauhan, during his Vote of Thanks.

Acknowledging Supporters & Partners

HEWA extends its deep gratitude to:

* Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his visionary leadership

* Ministry of MSME, Government of India for their unwavering support

* Textile Value Chain (Knowledge Partner) for insightful research

* Prime News (Media Partner) for extensive coverage

The Future of Home Textiles Starts Here!

The summit concluded with a high-energy B2B networking session, enabling Indian exporters to forge international partnerships, further cementing India's reputation as a global leader in home textiles.

