Business News | 3+ Cr Women-led Enterprises Registered Under Udyam Portal Powering Growth: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Women are becoming India's growth engine with over 3 crore women-led enterprises registered under Udyam Portal, said FM Nirmala Sitharaman in a series of tweets on Friday.

Highlighting achievements of PM Modi's Mudra Yojana, she noted, MUDRA loans worth more than Rs 16 lakh crore have been disbursed. "With over Rs 16 lakh crore disbursed under PM MUDRA Yojana to women, entrepreneurship is becoming a powerful driver of women-led development across the nation," she noted.

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As per the tweet over 32 crore women have been able to connect to formal banking through PM Jan Dhan Yojana. Furthermore, women's credit footprint has deepened with loans reaching Rs 76 lakh crore in 2025 from Rs 16 lakh crore in 2015.

"Greater access to credit, savings and opportunities is helping women shape India's growth story and empowering them," she said.

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Over 10 crore rural women are actively participating in Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and over 43 lakh women have enrolled in STEM education programs.

"PM @narendramodi's focus on women-led development has helped create this momentum, with 10 Cr+ rural women connected through 91 lakh+ SHGs, 3 Cr+ women-led enterprises registered on the Udyam Portal, and 48% of recognised startups having at least one woman director," she added.

PM Modi in one of the tweets highlighted "Over the last 12 years, the NDA Government has worked to further women-led development. And, this is visible across sectors."

He stressed, Indian women are playing a major role across sectors from "financial inclusion and entrepreneurship to education, healthcare, sanitation, housing, sports, science and governance."

"The efforts of the NDA Government are rooted in dignity, opportunity and empowerment. They have helped create an environment where women can realise their full potential and contribute even more strongly to nation-building," he said. (ANI)

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