New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI): An international level conference on resource efficiency and circular economy in the mineral and metal sector will be held from Friday here in the national capital.

The Delhi chapter of the Indian Institute of Metals will organize the 13th edition of the conference, which will last for three days.

The conference aims to identify long-term measures to promote a circular economy to minimize dependency on the extraction of natural virgin ore and prepare recommendations and approaches for the metal industry to evolve environmentally friendly, cost-effective, energy-efficient strategies, policies and practices, a Ministry of Steel statement said.

The conference will be inaugurated by the Union Minister of Steel and Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The metal sector is considered a "hard to abate" sector due to large greenhouse gas emissions and the lack of availability of technological options to combat the same.

This, the ministry said, can be addressed by adopting the principle of circular economy as energy requirement in recycling is reduced by 70-90 per cent.

Many leading experts/ scientists/ technologists representing the metal and mineral industries in the country and abroad will be participating in the Conference.

"The Conference will provide a platform to discuss the latest trends and innovations taking place in areas such as resource efficiency, utilization of lean grade ores, utilization of slag and co-products, energy, and environment, decarbonization and green metal production," the ministry said. (ANI)

