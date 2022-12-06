New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): The three-day South Asia's premier international textile sourcing show is set to kickstart in Delhi starting Thursday. This will be the 10th edition.

It will be attended by leading Indian and 18 overseas buyers.

Demand is expected to propel India's USD 54 billion apparel and fashion retail industry to USD 118 billion by 2028 and fuel the domestic textile and apparel market to touch USD 220 billion by 2025-26 from USD 106 billion in 2019-20.

This year, alongside the exhibition, Intex India will host a buyer-seller meet, which is jointly organised by the FICCI Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry under the aegis of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

"TECHNOTEX 2023 as an International Exhibition & Conference on Technical Textiles will greatly benefit this emerging industry of India," Union Minister for Railways and Textile Darshana Jardosh was quoted in a statement as saying.

"Technical Textiles contribute 13% to India's Textile market. With growing global demand and the PLI Scheme announced by Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi ji, this sector will be further encouraged," the minister added.

Since 2015, Intex India has connected 35,000+ buyers from 15+ countries to 1350+ textile suppliers and has empowered industry players to explore new business opportunities and expand business globally making Intex India the annual calendar event for South Asia's textile and apparel industry, the statement said.

The booming Indian textile and apparel industry is fuelled by India's 800+ million youth aged between 13 to 35 years who are driving industry growth making India the 6th-largest fashion marketplace in the world.

Arti Bhagat, Executive Director of Worldex India and organiser of Intex India said, "It has been a wonderful journey so far. Since 2015, we have organised 9 successful shows across the most relevant South Asian textile markets of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and now looking forward to the 10th edition in New Delhi, India. As an organiser, we are determined to bring a fresh wave of opportunities for manufacturers and buyers from domestic as well as international markets to connect with each other on this platform."

Intex India is supported and endorsed by leading domestic and international trade bodies and business chambers across the world. The organisers believe Intex India is the gateway to the dynamic markets of India and South Asia, making it one of the must-attend trade show for the textiles and apparel industry, the statement added. (ANI)

