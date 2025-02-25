30th National Parents Meet (NPM) Unites Families and Experts to Advance Inclusion for Persons with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 25: The 30th National Parents Meet (NPM), a landmark gathering for families, self-advocates, and experts dedicated to the rights and empowerment of individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDDs), concluded successfully at the Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata. Organized by Parivaar - National Confederation of Parents Organizations (NCPO) and hosted by Parivaar Bengal, the event was supported by NIEPID (National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Intellectual Disabilities).

With over 400 participants, the event provided a platform for dialogue, advocacy, and strategy-building around self-advocacy, inclusive policies, healthcare, residential support, assistive technology, and sustainable livelihood solutions.

The event opened with an inaugural session and award ceremony, attended by Bedanga Biswas (Additional Secretary, Women & Child Development & Social Justice, Government of West Bengal), Major Dr. B.V. Ram Kumar (Director, NIEPID), Lalit Narayan (Director, NILD), Dr. Pankaj Maru (President, Parivaar NCPO), and Dr. Sudeep Goyal (National General Secretary, Parivaar).

Major (Dr.) B.V. Ram Kumar emphasized NIEPID's role in fostering independence for individuals with IDDs. Mr. Dasrhrath Choudhary (Officer In-Charge, NIEPID RC Kolkata) spoke on self-advocacy as a tool for breaking societal barriers.

A session on health and well-being for individuals with Down Syndrome featured Prof. Sujay Ghosh (Associate Professor, University of Kolkata), Aditya Tiwari (adoptive parent and advocate), and Nitasha Guha (President, Central Kolkata Welfare Association for Parents of Down Syndrome), stressing early medical intervention and holistic care.

Discussions on residential facilities for adults with IDDs were led by Cdr. S.N. Bijur (IPP Parivaar & EC Member NIEPID) and Major Sudhakar Pillai (Technical Advisor, Parivaar), who detailed quality standards necessary for dignified living.

One of the most awaited sessions was delivered by Elizabeth Bonker (Executive Director, Communication 4 ALL), who spoke on empowering non-speaking individuals through assistive communication, regulation, and inclusive education.

The day concluded with a session on legal rights for persons with disabilities, led by Ms. Aloka Guha (Founder Chairperson, The National Trust) and Mr. Abhay Kumar Dubey (Vice President, Parivaar Central), equipping parents with critical knowledge of policies and advocacy strategies.

Day two opened with a panel discussion on adaptive social behavior and community inclusion, moderated by Bratati Choudhary (Assistant Secretary, Parivaar Bengal), featuring Dr. Amrita Panda, Dr. Sudeshna Chowdhury, and self-advocates Sumit Agarwal and Avik Mukherjee.

Merry Barua (Founder, Action for Autism) and Indrani Basu (Founder, Autism Society of West Bengal) led a discussion on building strong family support networks.

Dr. Umme Salma and Dr. Fareeha Rasheed (Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Hyderabad) showcased Virtual Reality-based digital learning aids for neurodivergent learners.

Dr. Pankaj Maru (President, Parivaar) and Jaishankar Natarajan (CEO, India Autism Center) presented a session on government programs and policies, guiding parents on financial aid and legal protections.

A session on empowering grassroots parent movements featured Col. (Dr.) V.K. Gautam (Former President, Parivaar), Madhavi Gupta (EC Member, Parivaar), and Dr. Sudeep Goyal (National General Secretary, Parivaar), focusing on sustainable micro-business models.

The event concluded with an Open House Session, followed by the Valedictory Session, reaffirming stakeholders' commitment to sustained advocacy

About Parivaar

Founded in 1996, Parivaar - National Confederation of Parents Organizations (NCPO) is India's largest coalition of parent-led groups advocating for the rights of persons with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDDs). Representing over 300 parent associations across the country, Parivaar works to empower families, shape inclusive policies, and enhance support systems.

Through capacity-building programs, policy advocacy, and collaborations with government agencies and disability rights organizations, Parivaar ensures that individuals with IDDs have access to education, healthcare, employment opportunities, and community-based care.

The National Parents Meet (NPM) fosters dialogue, knowledge-sharing, and collective action among parents, professionals, and policymakers to drive systemic change and build a more inclusive society.

For more information, visit https://www.parivaarncpo.org/

