Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28: 360 ONE Asset, a wholly-owned subsidiary of 360 ONE WAM and one of India's largest alternative asset managers, today announced its investment in Cybrilla's Pre-Series A round, alongside Peak XV and Groww, through its early-stage venture capital strategy.

Cybrilla, a fintech infrastructure company powering India's wealth and asset management ecosystem, has partnered with over 25 leading Asset Management Companies (AMCs) and is rapidly emerging as the technology backbone for asset managers, distributors, and wealth-tech platforms. Its flagship Wealth OS enables AMCs and distributors to seamlessly launch, manage, and scale investment products while ensuring regulatory compliance and operational efficiency.

This marks 360 ONE Asset's third investment from its dedicated early-stage and venture capital strategy and reinforces the firm's thesis of backing high-conviction fintech companies building foundational infrastructure in India's rapidly growing financial economy. The capital will be used to accelerate the product roadmap, deepen AMC and distributor integrations, and strengthen operations.

The investment comes at a time when India's mutual fund industry is witnessing unprecedented growth. As per Association of Mutual Funds in India, the country's mutual fund industry has expanded over 3x in the last five years, with total Assets Under Management surging from ₹22 trillion in March 2020 to more than ₹75 trillion in September 2025. This growth is driven by the rise of SIPs, product innovation, and increasing penetration beyond the top 30 cities at nearly 27% YoY. This has amplified the need for stronger digital infrastructure to support scale, compliance, and investor experience; and Cybrilla is addressing this requirement at an industry-wide level.

Abhishek Nag, Senior Fund Manager & Strategy Head - Early-Stage & Venture Capital at 360 ONE Asset, "At 360 ONE Asset, we back founders who are building transformative businesses with long-term vision and the ability to create lasting impact. This investment reflects our commitment to enabling critical infrastructure for India's financial ecosystem. Cybrilla is redefining how AMCs and distributors work together, creating the rails for scalable and compliant innovation in wealth management. We're excited to partner with the Cybrilla team in their next phase of growth."

Anchal Jajodia, Co-founder, Cybrilla, "Our vision has always been to make financial infrastructure seamless so AMCs and distributors can focus on serving investors rather than managing complexity. With partners like 360 ONE Asset, Peak XV, and Groww, we're moving closer to that goal, strengthening the digital foundation of India's wealth ecosystem and building rails that will serve the next decade of investors."

360 ONE Asset's early-stage strategy is a thesis driven, sector-agnostic venture capital strategy focused on Seed and Series A investments in India. This strategy is actively deploying capital and has built a robust pipeline with deals across various sectors, like vertical quick commerce, defence tech, and precision manufacturing.

About 360 ONE Asset

As one of India's largest alternative asset managers, 360 ONE Asset oversees $6 billion in private markets. Within this, its flagship venture capital and private equity (VC & PE) platform manages $3.6 billion, with a portfolio of 85 companies, and a seasoned investment team based in Mumbai and Bangalore. The VC & PE platform spans the entire company life cycle, from Idea to IPO, offering investment solutions across Venture Capital, Growth Equity, Late-Stage PE and pre-IPO, Secondaries and Fund-of-Funds. The platform also has deep domain expertise in technology, consumer, healthcare, financial services and industrials/manufacturing coupled with a deep understanding of Indian capital markets. It has a 10-year track record of successfully partnering with founders and of innovation, consistently bringing new offerings to the Indian market.

360 ONE Asset was recently awarded 'Best Private Equity House' at the Global Private Banking Innovation Awards 2025. It also won 'Best Private Equity House' at the Finance Asia Achievement Awards in 2023 (Winner) and 2024 (Highly Commended).

