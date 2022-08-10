New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI/India PR Distribution): 360DigiTMG is excited to announce that we have partnered with NASSCOM, and Future Skills Prime for Certification Course on Data Science (CDS), Certificate Course on Data Engineering (CDE) and Python Fundamentals to provide the best facilities and industry opportunities for our students.

NASSCOM Future Skills Prime is the first of its kind government and industry partnership to drive a national skilling ecosystem for digital technologies. With Future Skills Prime learners get a career-defining opportunity with a first-of-its-kind incentive program designed specially by the Government of India.

Future Skills Prime offers end-to-end skilling from assessments to certification, affordable credit content handpicked by industry leaders, speed learning with bite-sized course modules, and certifications recognized by the industry.

Our courses are aligned to industry recommended and Government approved competency standards which specify performance, and knowledge needed to understand the job role.

Each competency standard (NOS) is NSQF aligned. The deeply skilled course curriculum is defined by SSC NASSCOM and industry approved by the IT line Ministry MeitY and the curriculum is approved by NSQC.

The Future Skills Model has been extended to cater to the upskilling needs of the freshers and experienced professionals through a Business-to-customer offering. Our partnership will provide multiple options for upskilling to the students. Participants will earn badges for digital fluency, earn certificates from courses aligned to the government-approved curriculum, go through blended learning from key program partners like CDAC/NEILIT, and complete bridge and foundations courses.

360DigiTMG, the most preferred organization by the leading industries globally, is an erudite destination for aspirants across the world. Significantly transforming individuals' careers by perpetually, providing an exceptional learning journey and thus stands out from the rest of the crowd. 360DigiTMG marked its significant presence globally in providing World-class training with main headquarters in India (Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Chennai), and branches in Malaysia, the USA, East Asia, and Australia, Uk, Netherlands, and the Middle East.

Established in 2013, 360DigiTMG is the bridge that connects you to industry expectations and academia. The curriculum of each certification program is designed meticulously as per the business trends. Accredited by UTM, Malaysia (ranked under the top 5 and below top 100 in QS rankings) IBM.

User cases of reputed industries CareerEx, Panasonic India Innovation Center, and Innodatatics are included in the certification program which helps students to gain real-world experience. Every student is provided with LMS access, this helps students to revise the concepts and brush up on their knowledge. Along with the above facilities, 360DigiTMG provides 100 per cent job assistance which enables the students and working professionals in achieving lucrative jobs in top-notch companies.

Future Skills Prime with the Government of India provides a great chance for students to earn incentives up to 14,500 and will help candidates up skill in the paid technical courses while earning reimbursement on completion. The government will directly fund eligible learners in learning the fascinating technology. Registering for the incentive process is also very easy. Students can avail incentive scheme in a few easy steps.

Step 1: Register on the platform

Step 2: Complete eligible courses offered on the platform

Step 3: Get successfully certified in industry-approved SSC assessments

Step 4: Apply for Govt. Of India Incentive through your learner ledger from September 4 onwards

Although there is no time limit to applying for the GoI incentive it is advised to apply immediately after completing the course and getting certified in industry-approved SSC assessment.

The student can claim the GoI incentive from the Learner Ledger.

Login > Profile > My Ledger

The incentive benefits will be transferred to the respective accounts within 30 days of applying.

