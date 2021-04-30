New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI/ India PR Distribution): 360DigiTMG, one of the top Ed-Tech companies in Bangalore, launches a comprehensive Data science course along with assured placements for the student.

After the successful completion of the course students will be awarded certificates from UTM University, Malaysia, and the technology leader IBM.

Data science is a booming industry in India. The industry is predicted to create 3,037,809 new job openings worldwide by 2021 and the job demand is mostly among BFSI, followed by Energy, Pharma, and Healthcare, and E-Commerce. As per the report of the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Data Science industry will create approximately 11.5 million job opportunities by 2026.

The World Economic Forum reports that by 2022, the profession of data scientist will be the most emerging in the world. With this huge demand, the main opportunities available for skilled people of the sector are in data science, data analytics, big data engineers, big data managers, and data architects.

Also, the sector is offering attractive salary packages for its employees. According to Glassdoor, the average salary of a Data Scientist is Rs 10,51,806 and that of a Data Engineer is Rs 9,11,273. An entry-level data scientist with 1 to 4 years of experience gets around Rs 610,811 per annum.

360DigiTMG provides an end-to-end data science course in Bangalore with placement assistance after the internship is over. 360DigiTMG will also help in resume preparation and conduct mock interviews.

The intense training of 360DigiTMG will expose the learners to the various phases in the Data Science Life Cycle. The course is designed to suit both professionals and amateurs and will help them to start and improve their careers in the field. This course covers topics like data exploration, data visualization, descriptive analytics, and predictive analytics techniques that will enable students as well as professionals to take up data science skills into a variety of companies.

This training will help the students to develop logical and relevant programming abilities to build database models. Through the training, they will be prepared to create simple machine learning algorithms like K-Means Clustering, Decision Trees, and Random Forest to solve problems and communicate the solutions effectively. In three months, students will also learn the key techniques such as Statistical Analysis, Regression Analysis, Data Mining, Machine Learning, Forecasting and Text Mining, and scripting algorithms for the same with Python and R Programming.

360DigiTMG is a global educational institution based in the USA, which was established in the year of 2013. With accreditations from international Universities like UTM, Malaysia, and City and Guilds, UK along with the technology leader IBM, the company is devoted to helping the students with its excellent educational strategies in the subject areas of Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Big Data, Digital Marketing, Internet of Things and so on. The institute has educational centers panning all over India, which include big cities like Bangalore, Pune, and Hyderabad.

